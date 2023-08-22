Chestnut Brew Works riverfront move is off

Aug. 22—WESTOVER — In response to a question from Councilor Shawna Cross, Westover Public Works Director Jason Stinespring said Monday that he no longer believes Chestnut Brew Works is moving to the city's riverfront.

"I just heard it wasn't going to happen, " Stinespring said. "I don't have any details beyond that."

Following the meeting, Stinespring said he based that response largely on the fact that there has been no movement and no contact with the city as well as rumors and social media posts indicating the move was off.

"I'm kind of guessing at this point. That's all we can do. But I certainly believe we would have seen some movement by now, " he said.

The city was approached in March 2022 with a request to incorporate Long Street into the city's road network as a way to ensure access to the old Cyphert Industries buildings, located along the riverfront, just across the Westover Bridge.

That property is now owned by a group that includes March-Westin President Jamie Ridgeway.

It was explained at the time that part of that riverfront revitalization effort would be the relocation of Chestnut Brew Works from its current Brockway Avenue home to a larger building at 94 Long St.

This past June, the brewery's Facebook account responded to a question about the move and indicated the riverfront property was not going to work out.

Prior to that, The Dominion Post attempted to contact Ridgeway as well as a representative of Chestnut Brew Works regarding the official status of the project, but never received a response.

The city is attempting to work with Norfolk Southern regarding railroad right-of-way issues that need be cleared up before any city projects involving Long Street.

In other news, Stinespring said he intends to meet with the owner of the former Westover Elementary School building today regarding the findings of an administrative search warrant carried out Aug. 9.

The Morrison Avenue property is owned by Victor Solomon. It has fallen into disrepair and has been fenced off for some time.

"I don't want to get into it much until I talk with him, but there's definitely grounds for demolition there and I'll get with you more on that at the next meeting and our plans going forward with that property, " Stinespring said.

Also on Monday, council approved a bid from Parrotta Paving to handle the city's summer paving list.

At $28 /ton for placement and $4.50 /square yard for milling, Parrotta beat out Anderson Excavating for the work, which currently includes just over a mile of resurfacing work spread throughout the city.

Lastly, council approved a bid from Kenny Ross Ford to purchase two Ford Police Interceptors at a total cost of $91, 310.