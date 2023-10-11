Chestnut Ridge businessman faces federal prison for $127M healthcare fraud kickback scheme

A Chestnut Ridge marketing company owner has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a multi-million dollar healthcare fraud kickback scheme.

Eric Karlewicz, aka “Anthony Mazza,” and his conspirators submitted false and fraudulent claims to healthcare benefit programs totaling more than $127 million for durable medical equipment, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna in a news release.

Federal information: Eric Karlewicz charges

Kkanna said Karlewicz used proceeds from the scheme to purchase luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Bentley, and a BMW.

Karlewicz pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark, New Jersey, after waiving prosecution on the indictment.

At his scheduled sentencing on Feb. 20, 2024, Karlewicz faces up to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The sentence is at the discretion of the judge. The kickback conspiracy count under the federal statute is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. The health care fraud charge could bring 10 years. Both charges carry a potential fine of $250,000.

Khanna's release stated documents and court statements provided the foundation of the criminal case and Karlewicz's guilty plea. He owned Empire Pain Center Holdings L.L.C. in Eatontown, New Jersey.

U.S. attorney describes the scheme

From June 2017 through May 2019, Karlewicz participated in a scheme with durable medical equipment companies, telemedicine companies, and doctors to submit false claims to healthcare benefit programs, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Karlewicz used his marketing company through which he and his conspirators identified Medicare and TRICARE beneficiaries to target for the medical equipment.

Employees of the company called the beneficiaries to pressure them to agree to accept medical equipment, frequently consisting of back, shoulder, and knee braces.

They paid the company’s employees commissions, bonuses, and incentives to encourage them to convince as many beneficiaries as possible to accept durable medical equipment, regardless of the need.

Karlewicz and his company then paid kickbacks to telemedicine companies, which in turn paid kickbacks to doctors, to obtain doctor’s orders for the equipment.

The doctors paid by the telemedicine companies signed the orders regardless of medical necessity, often without ever speaking to the patient. Karlewicz and his business partner then steered the doctor’s orders to suppliers around the country, with which Karlewicz and his company had additional kickback arrangements.

The companies submitted claims for reimbursement to healthcare benefit programs and sent a portion of the proceeds to Karlewicz and his company. The company received more than $63 million from suppliers in exchange for the referrals.

