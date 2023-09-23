Chestnut Village Apartments nearing completion

Sep. 23—ASHTABULA — A new, $6.5 million apartment complex in Ashtabula is nearing completion.

Chestnut Village Apartments, a two-story, 32-unit, senior housing complex, is being built on the former site of Chestnut Elementary School — at the corner of Chestnut Avenue and West 54th Street.

Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the project is about 75 percent complete — all that's left to do is the interior and exterior finishing.

The building will have a brick band along the bottom with vinyl siding above.

Work on the project began last November.

City Council President John Roskovics said this type of housing will be appreciated by so many residents.

"This is a good and needed project," he said. "It will benefit the town and the neighborhood."

The low-income apartments will have one bedroom and only available to people ages 55 and older.

The project will incorporate gathering spaces for the tenants, including a community room with kitchenette, laundry facilities, a fitness room, and a library/game room.

Chestnut Village also will provide support to its residents, such as assistance with enrollment for senior meals, homemaker services, utility bills assistance, wellness services and counseling services.

The apartment complex is expected to open late this year or early next year, city officials said.