Chestnut Village Apartments now accepting applications

Feb. 12—ASHTABULA — A new apartment complex for seniors is accepting applications.

Neighborhood Development Services, Inc., a non-profit organization, developed Chestnut Village Apartments, located at 5321 Chestnut Ave. in Ashtabula, with funding from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

"Generally with these types of properties, Neighborhood Development Services puts properties like this in areas that may be a little blighted in hopes that it will start a revival of the area," Regional Manager Kelly Meszaros said.

"Ashtabula was a high priority area in terms of needing affordable housing," Senior Development Manager Theresa Capitoni said. "Specifically senior housing and the city had told us that they were in need of senior housing as well."

The lot had been vacant for a long time. Neighborhood Development Services acquired the property, which was previously the site of Chestnut Elementary School, through the Ashtabula Area City Schools.

"We are really thankful for the fact that they could make such an investment in that neighborhood," Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said. "The population that they're targeting certainly needs that type of housing."

The two-story, 32-unit housing complex is for ages 55 and up. All of the units are one-bedroom and one bath. The rent will be $605 a month, and Section 8 vouchers will be accepted.

"Any time you have a low-income housing development, you're going to have specific needs that you're trying to meet," Meszaros said. "We have income requirements. You have to be under 60 percent area median income in order to qualify, and that's based on household size."

They are now in the process of doing the finishes touches on the apartments and common areas, which include an event hosting space, library and a gym.

"We are currently planning a ribbon-cutting for it," said Erica Sadaj, director of marketing and public relations with Neighborhood Development Services. The anticipated date for the event is this spring.

There is a special for the month of February. The $25 application fee will be waived, and for all leases signed before the end of the month, the first month's rent will be free.