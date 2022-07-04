Chestnut wins again, scarfing 63 Nathan's hot dogs
Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut has gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. (July 4) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the annual July 4th tradition, CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports.
The current hot dog eating champions return for this year's contest in Coney Island
The 2022 Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place on the Fourth of July in New York. Heres everything you need to know to watch Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.
Joey Chestnut took matters into his own hands during the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, putting a protestor into a chokehold until security arrived.
Joey Chestnut won the men's title at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest for the 15th time, while Miki Sudo won for the 8th time.
Joey Chestnut helped take down a protester who rushed the stage as he was competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Watch the incident here.
