Chetek man sent to prison for child sexual assault

Apr. 13—BARRON — A Chetek man was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison after he sexually assaulted a woman in May 2019.

Cazz A. Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault in December in Barron County Court. He has been incarcerated on a $5,000 cash bond since his arrest.

At his sentencing hearing Monday, Judge James Babler ordered the prison sentence, along with five years of extended supervision. However, Babler gave Johnson credit for 706 days already served, so Johnson has about two years remaining on his sentence. He will be sent to Dodge Correctional Institution.

Barron County Assistant District Attorney John O'Boyle said he was satisfied with the length of the sentence.

"I anticipated the court would be imposing a prison sentence, based on the facts of the case," O'Boyle said. "We viewed the case as being very serious, and Mr. Johnson posed a serious risk to the public."

Johnson must register as a sex offender, and must pay $969 in fines and restitution. He also must take a sex offender treatment course and submit a DNA sample.

According to police reports and the criminal complaint, a woman told law enforcement that she was driving with Johnson near Rice Lake on May 7, 2019, when he pulled over the vehicle, opened the passenger side door, forcefully removed her pants and sexually assaulted her. She screamed and kicked out, hitting Johnson hard enough that he let go of her and was forced away from the vehicle. She jumped in the car, locked the doors, and drove to a nearby home, where the owner called 911 for her.

Police located Johnson on the side of 23rd Avenue, walking away from where the assault occurred. He was taken to the Barron County Jail, a breathalyzer showed a 0.101 blood alcohol level.

The officer attempted to use a DNA swab on Johnson's hands, according to the complaint, but Johnson was uncooperative and at one point "lifted up his right hand and started sucking on his middle finger."

Johnson told police he and the woman had gotten into a fight while he was driving, but he could not remember about what.

He remembered getting out of the truck, then made a comment to the officer about lying down in the road and thinking he may get run over. He said he didn't remember stopping the car, and he doubted that a sexual assault occurred.

Officers located a pair of sweat pants and yellow boots along the side of the road that belonged to the woman.