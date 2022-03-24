Chetek man sentenced to 25 years prison for multiple child sexual assaults

Mar. 24—BARRON — A Chetek man will serve a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting multiple children over a 20-year span.

Jimmy J. Sekola, 66, pleaded guilty in December in Barron County Court to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

At the sentencing Tuesday, Judge J.M. Bitney ordered a 15-year prison sentence on one conviction and a 10-year sentence on the other conviction, and ordered they be served consecutively. A third charge, also first-degree child sexual assault, was dismissed, but Bitney was allowed to consider the findings in determining the overall sentence.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bitney placed Sekola on 15 years of extended supervision. Sekola was given credit for 85 days already served. He must maintain absolute sobriety during his extended supervision, and he cannot have any contact with minors under the age of 16. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

As part of a plea agreement last year, Barron County Assistant District Attorney John Michael O'Boyle was limited to asking for six years in prison.

"The court felt the two sentences were appropriate, based on what went on," O'Boyle said Wednesday. "The defendant had indicated there had been other victims. The judge took everything into account, on how these incidents impacted their lives."

The case began when a five-year-old girl told her mother in 2020 that Sekola had touched her in a sexual manner. When detectives interviewed Sekola, he denied touching the girl, but wound up admitting to sexually touching two other girls between 2002 and 2005.

"They are adults now," O'Boyle said. "They were eight and nine when those incidents took place."

The statute of limitations had not expired because the victims were minors. O'Boyle said the investigators tracked down the victims, who were willing to discuss the assaults, and they provided details of what happened to each of them.

"We felt we had a pretty compelling case," he said.

Both adult victims spoke at Tuesday's sentencing. O'Boyle was pleased with how Bitney broke the sentence down.

"I felt strongly these were separate sentences, because they were separate assaults at different periods of time," O'Boyle said. "These are always hard, difficult cases because when you are dealing with child sexual assaults, you have to be sensitive to what they've gone through."

Sekola had only minor criminal offenses in his past, which occurred more than 20 years ago, and aren't on the state's online court database, he said.