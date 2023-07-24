Chevelle Giveaway Ends Tuesday, July 25th! Enter Now And Get Double Entries To Win

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rev Up Your Engines: Enter to Win the Ultimate 1972 Chevelle Super Sport.

Muscle car enthusiasts, prepare to be blown away by the opportunity of a lifetime. You now have a chance to win a piece of automotive history - a jaw-dropping 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport with incredibly low mileage and all the classic features that make it an iconic American muscle car.

The '70-'72 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport is a legend in the automotive world, known for its fastback styling, roaring big-block V-8 engine, four-on-the-floor shifter, Positraction, and the unmistakable sound of the American-made hood, doors, and trunk.

Now, picture this: A pristine 1972 Chevelle SS in Chevy's iconic Orange color, gleaming like it just rolled off the showroom floor. This time-machine beauty is an immaculate example of a classic Chevelle Super Sport, and it could soon be parked right in your driveway.

With only 33,000 documented, original miles, this incredible Chevelle SS looks and feels like it just stepped out of a time capsule. It comes equipped with a numbers-matching engine and transmission, original sheet metal, and an untouched interior - a true gem for any car enthusiast.

Imagine getting behind the wheel of this groovy Chevelle, feeling the power of its big-block V-8 engine, and shifting gears with its 4-speed stick shift. The adrenaline rush and nostalgia will be incomparable.

This 1972 Chevelle Super Sport is not just a car; it's a collector's dream, a piece of automotive history that deserves to be cherished. And here's the best part: You can make it yours simply by entering a charity raffle.

That's right - by entering to win this once-in-a-lifetime Chevelle SS, you not only stand a chance to drive home this classic beauty but also contribute to a charitable cause. It's a win-win situation that car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike won't want to miss.

But don't delay, as opportunities like this come around once every 50 years. Enter now for your chance to win this immaculate 1972 Chevelle Super Sport and buckle up for the ride of a lifetime. And as if that's not enough, we'll even take care of the $17,000 in taxes for you.

As an added bonus, Centerforce, a renowned automotive company, will also throw in a gift certificate worth $500 for a brand-new clutch upgrade. Choose from mild to wild and enhance your driving experience even further.

So what are you waiting for? Rev up your engines and seize this golden opportunity to own a classic Chevelle Super Sport that will turn heads wherever you go. Enter the raffle now and make your dreams of owning this piece of automotive history a reality.

