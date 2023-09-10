Cheverus, Morse, and Lewiston football teams win
Highlights from Saturday afternoon.
YouTube has revealed some more NFL Sunday Ticket features for the upcoming season, including replays and live chat. The service is also offering monthly payment plans in most states starting today.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
"I just feel like somebody shot me," the right-handed pitcher said of his injury.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a daylong outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. West Coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.
Follow UFC 293 with Yahoo Sports as Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Sean Strickland in the main event.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
After ripping through June, AI stocks haven't bounced much during quarterly earnings to end the summer.
At its summer showcase, Sega previewed an exciting lineup of upcoming games including Sonic Superstars, a new Persona 5 spin-off, a strategic co-op rogue-lite and more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.