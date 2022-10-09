Cheviot police investigating after officer fires shots when suspect strikes his vehicle

Cheviot police are investigating after an officer fired two shots when someone struck his vehicle Sunday morning.

The incident happened after police were dispatched about 7:30 a.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle on Davis Avenue, Police Chief Emmett Stone said.

Stone said no shots were fired by the suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

The officer sustained a knee injury and is expected to be OK, Stone said.

Police are searching for a Subaru Outback with Florida license plates.

Fox19 contributed this report.

It will be updated when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cheviot police launch probe after officer fires shots when vehicle struck