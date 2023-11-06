A Cheviot woman is dead and her live-in boyfriend is facing a murder charge

A 65-year-old woman is dead and her live-in boyfriend is under arrest on a murder charge in what court records show is the latest in a string of violent incidents at their Cheviot residence.

Jeni Russell was pronounced dead early Sunday shortly after Cheviot police and fire crews responded to a report of a person not breathing at the couple’s Lovell Avenue apartment, according to a police affidavit.

James Toothman, 55, is being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

The couple has a history of domestic violence arrests in alleged attacks on each other, most recently in March when she also was charged with felonious assault, court filings state.

These previous charges were all either ignored by a grand jury or dismissed after the two failed to respond to repeated subpoenas to testify against each other or could not be located to come to court, records show.

This time, however, Cheviot police determined that Toothman purposely caused Russell’s death, the affidavit states.

Her neck appeared to be broken, an investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined after responding to their residence Sunday, according to the sworn statement.

Toothman made two unsolicited comments Sunday, to first responders and a nurse at Mercy West Hospital, that her death was his fault because he “sat on her head,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cheviot woman found dead, live-in boyfriend charged with murder