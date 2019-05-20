Chevrolet Corvette C5, Nissan 300ZX In Disguise

This Nissan 300ZX attempts to hide in plain sight as a C5 Corvette

Have you ever looked at your neighbor’s car in envy? Wished you could have that shiny red Corvette instead of the Nissan you hold the keys to? Well, this guy did, and it resulted in him turning his Nissan 300ZX into a C5 Chevrolet Corvette impersonation.

Enhancing your car through modification is nothing new, in fact it can often result in a machine far more unique than the mass-produced model you started with. However, some modifications have the endgame of more than just tweaking the looks. This Nissan has had a full-blown identity shift with bodywork that, at a very quick glance, might have you thinking it was a Corvette.

Little is known about this car posted to Facebook’s marketplace, but it started life as a 1984 Nissan 300ZX Coupe. This 184,000-mile car has ditched much of the 300ZX’s curved bodywork in favor of a wedged profile. For anyone who knows cars, it’s a pretty poor impersonation of a Corvette, with the only convincing part being the rear bumpers. Not even the pop-up headlights can save this curious creation.

The interior appears in rough shape from the images shown, with its only saving grace being the upgraded sound system fitted.

Under the hood is the Nissan’s original 3.0-liter V6 engine, coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. In stock form, it’s a pretty good drivetrain, but we’d guess the person crazy enough to take this car on would be looking to drop a Corvette crate motor in the front. However, the cost of such an exercise is enough to question the individual’s sanity.

This Frankenstein Chevro-ssan Vette-ZX build is currently for sale in the Washington area for $3500. Would you buy this contraption to drive it, or to simply wipe it off the face of the Earth?

