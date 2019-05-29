The Chevrolet Trailblazer Is Back, and It Now Splits the Difference between Trax and Equinox

From Car and Driver

The new Chevrolet Trailblazer is a small crossover that sits between the Trax and the Equinox in the lineup.

It likely shares its platform and mechanicals with the new Buick Encore GX.

The Trailblazer will go on sale in early 2020, but no specs or pricing has been released.

Chevrolet is bringing back the Trailblazer name, but not on the kind of product that you would expect. The new Trailblazer is a small crossover that slots directly between the Trax and the Equinox, but does not replace either of those models. It takes the same approach as the new Buick Encore GX, which we suspect shares components with this new Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer looks a lot like a shrunken-down Blazer but is boxier with a bit more of an SUV-like look. There's an aggressive front grille, tiered headlights, complex side surfacing, big wheels, and black body cladding. The interior is fairly modern but doesn't take any risks, with a big infotainment screen that looks to use General Motors' latest software. The pictured Trailblazer is the RS trim level, which has a standard two-tone roof and slightly different exterior and interior styling.

No specs have been given, but we expect the Trailblazer to have a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission as the only choice. Front-wheel drive will be standard, with all-wheel drive as an option. The Trailblazer will have an extensive list of standard features that includes automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and lane-departure warning, while things like adaptive cruise control and a rearview camera mirror will be optional.

Chevy says the new Trailblazer will arrive at dealerships in early 2020, with pricing and full specs to be released closer to that on-sale date. We think the Trailblazer will start at around $22,000, topping out at near $30,000. With Chevy and Buick both surprise-releasing new crossovers of the same size in the same day, check back with us in a couple hours to see if GMC has released one, too.

