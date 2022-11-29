Chevron Australia finds nearly half its workers have suffered workplace bullying

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas
·2 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Tuesday said nearly half its workers in Australia had been bullied in the past five years and nearly a third had experienced sexual harassment, with women suffering higher instances of workplace abuse.

The global energy giant reviewed its business after the state of Western Australia, where Chevron's local operations are based, ran an investigation into sexual harassment of women in the mining industry.

The Chevron survey, run by a consulting firm called Intersection, found 47% of employees had experienced bullying in the past five years.

It said 30% had been sexually harassed in the past five years. That was below the industry average of 40% and the national average across all industries of 33%, the report said.

More than half of Chevron Australia staff reported witnessing or hearing about bullying, harassment or discrimination, but 47% of those took no action for fear of reprisals, making things worse for the victim, or because the victim did not want action to be taken.

"What is clear is that bullying, harassment and discrimination occurs in our workplaces, and not everyone feels confident in reporting these incidents through the various channels available," Chevron Australia Managing Director Mark Hatfield said in a statement.

One woman who complained after being molested in the office during business hours said she was not believed.

"It was very distressing," the employee was cited in the Chevron survey as saying.

The report found there was a lack of accountability for bad behaviour which allowed it to continue or worsen, and few victims had filed a formal report.

"There is also a perception among some of Chevron Australia's workforce that the financial bottom line is valued above wellbeing and ultimately, physical and psychological safety," Intersection said in the report.

The company has appointed a project manager reporting to Hatfield to carry out the report's recommendations including taking steps to address bullying, harassment and discrimination, and improve leadership accountability and responses to reports of poor behaviour.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Williams Sees Further Rate Hikes But Path to Cuts in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates need to rise further and stay high through next year but could be lowered during 2024.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets Wrap“My baseline view is that we’re going to need to rai

  • Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency

    Russia's central bank chief said the yuan's influx into the country's system typifies a "transformation of the currency composition of our economy."

  • Bob Dylan Amits to Using 'Autopen' Device to Sign $599 So-Called 'Hand Signed' Books

    Americana legend and 10-time Grammy award winner Bob Dylan, who famously couldn’t be bothered to issue a statement after becoming the first musician to win a Nobel prize, issued an exceptionally rare apology this week for using a machine to automatically duplicate his signature.

  • Many investors are betting on an inflation peak. Here’s why a former hedge-fund manager says they’re wrong.

    Our call of the day, which says it's time to short long bonds because of sticky food inflation --- thanks to China.

  • Your Daily Work Horoscope for November 29, 2022

    Your Daily Work Horoscope for November 29, 2022. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • Bullard: Fed has 'a ways to go' on interest rate hikes

    "We've got a ways to go to get restrictive," Bullard said in an interview with MarketWatch, as he restated his conviction that the Fed's target policy rate needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of 3.75%-4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to reduce inflation. Once at a high enough level, rates would then "have to stay there all during 2023 and into 2024" given the historical behavior of inflation, Bullard said.

  • Great Wall of porn obscures China protest news on Twitter

    Search any major Chinese city on Twitter, and you will see a cascade of spam tweets showing porn, escort services and gambling content that are published every few seconds, making it impossible to get any legitimate results. There has been a "significant uptick" in these tweets over the last three days, according to a China-focused data analyst. The surge in such bot content coincides with an unprecedented wave of protests that have swept across major Chinese cities and universities over the weekend.

  • Natural Gas Spikes Above $7 After First Draw of the Season

    Natural gas-oriented companies like Cheniere Energy (LNG), EQT Corporation (EQT) and Comstock Resources (CRK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • China protests, Fedspeak, Congress's lame-duck session: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    From protests in China to Congress's agenda, here are three key stories to watch in business and politics this week.

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • AP Top 25: Ohio State drops three spots after loss to Michigan

    Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed on Monday after the e-commerce infrastructure provider announced record-setting holiday sales. As of 3:15 p.m. ET, Shopify's stock price was up more than 3% after rising as much as 9% earlier in the day. Merchants on Shopify's platform generated a record $3.36 billion in Black Friday sales.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Many new investors or those curious about investing get intimidated by the plethora of investment choices, a glut of information, or the belief that they don't have enough money to start. Another misconception is that you should wait for the market to turn around before investing. Let's look at Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is a compelling long-term opportunity trading for just under $100 per share.

  • Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’

    Anthony Fauci on Sunday pushed back against former Vice President Mike Pence’s claims that the White House adviser aligned himself with Democratic governors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is a “public health person” who made decisions based on science. Fauci, who is stepping down as the COVID-19 chief medical adviser to…

  • Mothers and wives of conscripts from Russian Far East to be sent to east of Ukraine

    Mothers and wives of conscripted men from Sakhalin Oblast of Russia [Far East] will take turns going to Donbas [east of Ukraine] to provide "targeted and effective assistance" to the Russian occupiers.

  • U.S. Senate eyes tightened restrictions on Chinese semiconductors

    The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate urged lawmakers on Monday to back his proposal to bar the U.S. government from doing business with companies that use semiconductors made by producers the Pentagon considers Chinese military contractors. "If American business wants the federal government to buy their products or services, they shouldn't be using the kind of Chinese-made chips that, because of Chinese government involvement, put our national security at risk," Senator Chuck Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate after its Thanksgiving holiday recess. "We need our government and our economy to rely on chips made right here in America."

  • Virginia Democratic congressman Donald McEachin dies

    McEachin had been battling colorectal cancer since 2013, his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. No details about a special session to replace McEachin were announced, but regardless of the outcome, the Republicans are expected to maintain a thin majority over the Democrats in the House of Representatives. "It is with great sadness that I join Virginians tonight in mourning the loss of Congressman Donald McEachin: a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for November: Chris Gutierrez ends Frankie Edgar’s career

    With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from November 2022.

  • Here’s how much sleep you need as you age, and 5 expert tips to help you get a better night’s rest

    Older adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night just like other adults.

  • What Is Viavi Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAV) Share Price Doing?

    Viavi Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAV ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...