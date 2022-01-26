Chevron JV in California Anaerobic Digestion Project

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a joint venture partnership between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, has announced plans to construct an anaerobic digestion project at Vlot Calf Ranch in Chowchilla, California.

The Vlot project is anticipated to capture, clean, and convert methane from manure - that would otherwise escape to the atmosphere on the Vlot Calf Ranch and dairy farm - into renewable natural gas (RNG), Chevron highlighted. The project is expected to be completed in 2023, Chevron revealed.

“As a California company, Chevron has provided the state’s residents with affordable, reliable energy for more than 140 years,” Andy Walz, the president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants for Chevron, said in a company statement.

“Developing and delivering renewable natural gas with Brightmark and the Vlot Calf Ranch, once completed, demonstrates our commitment to working across critical sectors of the state’s economy to increase the supply of fuels with a lower lifecycle carbon intensity,” he added in the statement.

Bob Powell, founder and chief executive officer of Brightmark, said, “the Vlot project represents a major milestone for Brightmark and its RNG production efforts”.

“Being able to partner with Chevron and the Vlot Calf Ranch on our largest RNG project to date and first project in our home state of California represents a particular point of pride for our company and efforts,” Powell said.

Chevron announced the formation of the Brightmark RNG Holdings joint venture back in October 2020, “to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane”. In February last year, Chevron announced the first expansion of the joint venture and in August 2021, the second expansion was announced.

In November last year, Chevron announced that Brightmark RNG Holdings had delivered first gas at its Lawnhurst site in Western New York.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, its website highlights. Brightmark describes itself as a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste.

