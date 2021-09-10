Chevron Polishes Climate Bona Fides Ahead of Investor Pitch

Kevin Crowley
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. has inked eight deals in little more than two weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas.

Amid rising shareholder pressure on climate issues, Chevron is pro-actively forging climate-friendly joint ventures with an array of startups as well as corporate giants that include Caterpillar Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The moves come just months after tiny activist fund Engine No. 1 put the oil industry on notice that the days of ignoring appeals from climate-conscious investors are over. In a stunning reversal, Exxon Mobil Corp. was forced to surrender 25% of its board seats to outsiders after Engine No. 1 persuaded the oil titan’s largest shareholders to rebuff company leadership.

Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth is expected to flesh out his “higher returns, lower carbon” strategy on Sept. 14 at the oil explorer’s first-ever ESG-focused investor day, titled “Energy Transition Spotlight.”

The event was arranged and announced a full two months before dissenting shareholders approved an emissions-reduction proposal opposed by the board of directors in late May.

“Investors aren’t yet buying what Chevron is selling on climate,” said Andrew Logan, director at Ceres, a coalition of environmentally active investors managing $37 trillion. “Investor patience has really run out with this sector and investors aren’t afraid to shake up boards if they don’t see a response to their concerns.”

CNG Stations

Chevron’s efforts at appeasement have included the creation of Chevron New Energies in July to invest in low-carbon technologies. The most recent was Thursday’s agreement with Mercuria Energy Trading to sell compressed natural gas as motor fuel.

Wirth has no easy task ahead. Unlike its biggest European rivals, Chevron hasn’t established any targets aimed at eliminating carbon emissions. The driller’s environmental pillar score of 3.01 out of 10 is below those of Equinor ASA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, but surpasses Exxon, Saudi Aramco, and the state-backed oil majors in Russia and China, according to Bloomberg’s ESG ratings.

Chevron’s emissions-reduction efforts focus on carbon intensity, or the pollution released for every unit of energy produced. The company has been successful in reducing this measure significantly over the past few years, but the metric is controversial because it allows wiggle room to continue increasing overall fossil-fuel production.

“You should want the best producers to be meeting the most demand that they can, so it’s not the dirtiest producer,” Wirth told a Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. conference in June. If the most-responsible drillers abandon oil production, “you could see more emissions rather than less.”

Next Focus

“Intensity metrics were invented by the oil and gas industry to create an illusion of emission progress, while allowing for exponential growth,” said Josh Eisenfeld of Earthworks, a non-profit that filed a greenwashing complaint against Chevron with the Federal Trade Commission in March. “The climate responds to overall emissions reductions, nothing else matters.”

Chevron declined to comment for this story.

“It’s certainly in Chevron’s interests to do whatever it can to avoid making themselves into the next target” of activists, Ceres’s Logan said. “Next week will go a long way into determining whether Chevron becomes the next focus or not.”

(Adds timeline of planning for ESG-investor day in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil majors face big production drops to meet impending climate goals: Report

    Mike Coffin, Carbon Tracker Head of Oil, Gas and Mining, outlines Carbon Tracker's new report claiming $1 trillion in assets are at risk if companies pursue business-as-usual investments.

  • JPMorgan Chase to buy Zagat owner, The Infatuation

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a deal to buy The Infatuation, the parent company of restaurant review brand Zagat, according to a joint statement from the bank and media company on Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2009, The Infatuation is a food and dining website that reviews restaurants in major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as internationally.

  • Climate Activist Hedge Fund Engine No. 1 Is Buying These Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Climate Activist Hedge Fund Engine No. 1 Is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Climate activism and responsible environmental business practices are now heading […]

  • Is Chevron Stock A Buy Following Q2 Earnings, Buyback Comeback?

    Is Chevron stock a buy following Q2 earnings? To find out, take a look at the oil giant's earnings and the CVX stock chart.

  • Coca-Cola (KO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $55.86, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • Facebook unveils smart glasses in tech’s latest stab at wearable computing

    Facebook Inc. has seen the future of computing: Ray-Ban smart glasses with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls. The challenge is whether consumers share that vision after several earlier misfires from others.

  • Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron Tie Up to Explore Hydrogen Prospects

    Caterpillar (CAT) teams up with Chevron (CVX) to explore use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel in a bid to decarbonize the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors.

  • This hack for cleaning your Keurig coffee maker is a total game-changer: ‘I totally needed a visual’

    This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.

  • Missouri’s largest wind farm is idle at night for fear of killing endangered animals

    ‘Ratepayers should not be on the hook to pay a return for an asset that can’t fully operate,’ said one industrial consumer advocate.

  • Magnet milestones move distant nuclear fusion dream closer

    SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.

  • California asks Biden administration to allow gas plants to run at maximum

    The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which is seeking an emergency order by Sept. 10, made the ask in a Sept. 7 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The move is the latest example of California's struggle to move away https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/californias-clean-grid-may-lean-oil-gas-avoid-summer-blackouts-2021-08-11 from fossil fuels like natural gas that contribute to climate change.

  • How to stay safe around coyotes

    The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.

  • Continental's eco-friendly concept tire includes a renewable tread

    Many efforts are underway to reduce the environmental impact of cars, but what about the tires those cars ride on? Continental thinks it might help. Roadshow reports the company has introduced the Conti GreenConcept (yes, a concept tire) where more than half of the materials are "traceable, renewable and recycled."

  • Proof-of-stake: Ethereum 2.0 ranks worst energy consumption

    Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.

  • Inside the Ohio factory that could make or break Biden's big solar energy push

    WALBRIDGE, Ohio - On the outskirts of Toledo, a short drive from Interstate 90, thousands of glass panels rumble along assembly lines at a factory that will help determine whether the Biden administration can meet two of its biggest goals - dramatically reducing carbon emissions and lessening reliance on China. First Solar is one of the few U.S. solar-panel manufacturers in an industry dominated by Chinese factories, some of which the Biden administration has accused of employing forced labor. L

  • How does an electric eel get veterinary care at Zoo Miami? Very carefully.

    Tesla the electric eel needed to see the doctor.

  • Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

    The leopard was chasing the cat to prey upon when the felines fell into a well. However, after realizing the situation, the leopard decided to leave its intended prey alone.At a point, the cat even took shelter under the leopard's body to escape slipping in the water."Both of them were in the well and leopard didn't prey on the cat, although it was chasing the cat on land, however, when they fell into the well, they seemed like supporting each other," said Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg.Both the animals were later rescued from the well and released into the wild.

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Predicts This Winter Could Be the Coldest We've Seen in Years

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Edmunds separates fact from fiction about green cars

    With the future landscape in mind, the experts at Edmunds have cut through the misinformation and examined some of the most prevalent EV myths. Hybrid and fully electric vehicles are more expensive than comparable gasoline-engine cars to purchase initially.