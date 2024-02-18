Chevron Refinery reports flaring Sunday morning

(BCN) — The City of Richmond said at 12:10 p.m. Sunday that at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Chevron’s Richmond refinery notified the Richmond Fire Department of a CWS Level 1 hazmat incident due to flaring at the refinery.

Based on Contra Costa Health’s 3-tier hazmat severity system, CWS Level 1 notifications have no public health impacts and require no action from the community, the city said.

