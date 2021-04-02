Chevron Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value

The stock of Chevron (NYSE:CVX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $105.75 per share and the market cap of $203.9 billion, Chevron stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Chevron is shown in the chart below.


Because Chevron is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Chevron has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 70% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Chevron at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Chevron is poor. This is the debt and cash of Chevron over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Chevron has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $94.5 billion and loss of $2.96 a share. Its operating margin is -6.45%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Chevron is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Chevron over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Chevron is -10.7%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -23.5%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Chevron's return on invested capital is -2.17, and its cost of capital is 8.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chevron is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Chevron (NYSE:CVX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Chevron stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

