Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Chevron, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$37b ÷ (US$260b - US$37b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Chevron has an ROCE of 17%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chevron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chevron here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Chevron Tell Us?

Chevron is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 2,684% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Chevron appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 73% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Chevron (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

