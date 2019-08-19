Chevy Baits Ford Mustang Owners with Special Camaro Discount

From Car and Driver

Current Ford Mustang owners can get $2500 off a new 2019 Chevrolet Camaro this month, assuming they would make such a switch.

The Mustang continues to lead the Camaro in total sales through June.

The deal expires September 3, but it's not difficult to strike a deal on a Camaro in the first place.



On one side, there are those who call the Camaro's current face fugly and believe the Mustang is just a superior car. On the other side, there are those who point out that the Camaro makes more power without Carroll Shelby's ghost and who consider the Mustang just a Florida rental. Depending on your point of view, Chevy is either swallowing some pride with a Mustang-driven discount or boldly going after conquests.

This month through September 3, current Mustang owners or lessees can get $2500 off a new 2019 Camaro, as GM Authority first noticed on Chevy's incentive page. The only catches are that the customer must have owned a Mustang—apparently, any Mustang ever built—for at least 30 days, and this deal can't be combined with other deals such as the current offer of a $1500 discount off a Camaro coupe or $500 off a convertible.





On the blue side of the fence, Ford is offering rebates as high as $4000 on the 2019 Mustang (excluding the Shelby GT350 and Bullitt) through September 3, depending on region. In some regions, the automaker is offering a "$1000 trade assist" to those who trade in any vehicle, Camaro or otherwise, from 1995 or newer model years.



Since Ford and General Motors no longer report monthly sales, it’s tougher to report who's winning at this very moment. From their second-quarter reports for year-to-date sales through June, the Mustang slipped 9 percent while the Camaro dropped only three. But the Mustang still leads, as usual, with 38,542 versus the Camaro’s 24,516.







Incentives change so frequently and are only one part of the negotiating process, so if you miss this go-around, there'll be plenty more.

