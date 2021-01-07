Chevy Bolt EV joins trucks, SUVs, and the new Corvette as General Motors' big winners for 2020 sales

Kristen Lee
2020 GMC Sierra AT4 350
GMC Sierra. GMC

  • General Motors published its annual sales report on Tuesday.

  • Most trucks and SUVs saw increased sales in 2020 over 2019, according to the report.

  • The Bolt EV also enjoyed an increase in sales last year.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic buckled the auto industry and, in turn, affected car sales last year. General Motors published its 2020 sales report on Tuesday and it's mostly what you'd expect - trucks and SUVs were strong performers. Happily, though, the Bolt EV also netted positive overall sales between 2019 and 2020.

When the United States began to feel the impacts of the pandemic in March, it resulted in a vast shuttering of assembly and manufacturing plants for weeks. This, in turn, affected supply - decreasing the number of new cars being built and landing on dealership lots. And since demand for cars didn't slow like it was expected to, we saw prices for new and used cars soar as a result.

Still, it seems like people were buying cars. Certain cars, that is.

Automakers are rolling out their respective sales number this week, but GM's, in particular, are interesting. Read on to see the rest of GM's sales winners for last year.

Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision 1380
Buick Envision. Buick

Curiously, out of all the Buicks currently available, the compact Envision SUV was the only one that posted positive sales last year over 2019. Both Enclave and Encore sales decreased pretty significantly.

Buick sold 33,229 Envisions in 2019 and 34,942 in 2020.

Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6 Luxury US Product 016
Cadillac XT6. Cadillac

Unsurprisingly, the three-row Cadillac XT6 was the brand's strongest performer in 2020. Three-row SUVs have been popular with buyers as they offer increased cargo storage and extra seats. And as SUVs go, the XT6 is sharply styled.

Cadillac sold 11,559 XT6s in 2019 and 22,609 XT6s in 2020 — but note that the XT6 only went on sale after the second half of 2019.

Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer 050
Chevrolet Blazer. Chevrolet

Chevrolet reincarnated the Blazer nameplate and stuck it on a five-seat mid-size SUV, to the chagrin of Blazer fans. Buyers didn't seem to care, though, as the Blazer netted a 62.8% increase in sales between 2019 and 2020.

Chevrolet sold 58,115 Blazers in 2019 after sales began in January of that year and sold 94,599 Blazers in 2020.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

2020 Chevrolet BoltEV 002
Chevrolet Bolt EV. Chevrolet

Happy news! We can count the Bolt EV as one of 2020's positive sellers.

The Bolt netted a 26.4% increase over 2019's sales, going from 16,418 units sold to 20,754 in 2020. Perhaps this was due to the great deals that Chevrolet offered to buyers.

Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette_KL_34
2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Unless you've been living under a rock, you likely know that a new Corvette came out last year. A mid-engined one for the eighth generation, called the C8. We reviewed it, it was nice!

It's unclear how many C8 Corvettes were sold as opposed to C7 Corvettes, but regardless, here are the numbers: Chevrolet sold 17,988 Corvettes in 2019 and 21,626 Corvettes in 2020.

Chevrolet LCF

2020 lowcabforward 01
Chevrolet LCF. Chevrolet

The Chevrolet LCF — which stands for Low Cab Forward — is the brand's commercial truck lineup. Sales numbers weren't huge, but they still resulted in a 3.2% net positive in sales last year.

In 2019, Chevrolet sold 4,495 LCFs. In 2020, it sold 4,637 LCFs.

Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ 010
Chevrolet Silverado. Chevrolet

This also doesn't come as a surprise: Pickup trucks sold well in an era of nearly all pickup trucks selling well. The Silverado is no exception. 

The Silverado HD sold 131,953 units in 2019 and 150,394 in 2020, representing a 14% sales increase. The Silverado MD sold 4,961 units in 2019 and 7,419 units in 2020, representing a 49.5% sales increase.

Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark 001
Chevrolet Spark. Chevrolet

Another win for the little cars! The subcompact Chevrolet Spark managed to pull in a 7% increase in sales, selling 31,281 units in 2019 and 33,478 in 2020.

GMC Sierra

2020 GMC Sierra AT4 350
GMC Sierra. GMC

The Sierra pickup trucks also enjoyed an increase in sales.

Sales of the Sierra HD increased by 23.2%, selling 59,871 in 2019 and 73,777 in 2020. Sales of the Sierra LD increased by 3.9%, selling 172,452 in 2019 and 179,239 in 2020.

