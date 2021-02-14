Chevy Bolt SUV joins parade of electric vehicles

Whether people want them or not, automakers are rolling out multiple new electric vehicle models. The latest offering comes from General Motors, which is unveiling a Chevrolet Bolt compact SUV. (Feb. 14)

Video Transcript

JESSE ORTEGA: We're here today talking about the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and it goes on sale this summer. The Chevrolet Bolt EV really established the affordable, long range EV market for us. And the Bolt EUV allows us to extend that into one of the hottest segments in the market, which is the compact crossover segment.

STEPHANIE BRINLEY: You know, you've got the Bolt EUV that's a little bit bigger and a little bit better sized for a greater number of people. And that means that there's more access, there's more buyers who can consider that vehicle because it fits.

JESSE ORTEGA: For us, the decision to pursue our zero emissions, zero congestion, zero crash future is not-- it's monumental. I mean, it's fundamental. It shapes how we think about everything.

Latest Stories

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over farmers' protest 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

    The stench of alcohol filled the small bar on Sunday as Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whiskey bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from a devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. Hoshino, 46, swept broken glass from some 20 shattered whiskey bottles into a garbage bag in her bar on a back street in the city of Iwaki, roughly 200 km (120 miles) north of Tokyo and not far from the quake's epicentre.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Deputy WH Press Secretary Resigns after Lashing Out at Reporter

    Deputy White House press secretary T. J. Ducklo resigned on Saturday following revelations that he lashed out at a reporter pursuing a story on his relationship with another journalist, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Ducklo’s relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond was revealed in a profile of the couple in People magazine last week. However, when Politico reporter Tara Palmeri attempted to work on a story about the relationship in January, Ducklo called Palmeri and threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, in a conversation revealed by Vanity Fair. Ducklo also accused Palmeri of being jealous” that another, unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday, after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri was revealed, that Ducklo would be suspended for one week without pay. Following an outcry from other journalists, White House communications officials decided that Ducklo’s resignation would be a preferable course of action, two senior officials told the Post. Ducklo “knew that his conduct was not consistent with the values that President Biden expects from his staff,” communications director Kate Bedingfield said. “And so he offered his resignation.” Ducklo posted an apology to his Twitter account on Friday, writing that “no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior.” The Biden administration has promised a more friendly relationship with the press, following former President Trump’s frequently adversarial approach to media outlets and reporters.

  • Myanmar coup: Fear and defiance at night-time arrests

    Videos show people banging pots and pans, and surrounding security vehicles in protest.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Suspect arrested NYC subway stabbings that killed 2, injured 2 others

    The 21-year-old man is alleged to have attacked four homeless people in a 14-hour stabbing spree that began Friday morning.

  • Turkey says militants executed 13, including soldiers, police, in Iraq

    Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq, Turkish officials said on Sunday, amid a military operation against the group. Forty eight PKK militants were killed during the military operation, while three Turkish soldiers were killed and three wounded, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a 2nd day

    Firefighters struggled for a second day Sunday to battle a massive fire that began when a fuel tanker exploded at a major crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, officials said. At least 20 people were injured and many of the more than 500 trucks lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were still ablaze, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media. Herat provincial Gov. Wahid Qatali said first responders were quickly overwhelmed Saturday by the huge, out-of-control fire.

  • Washington's panda cub enjoys Lunar New Year treats

    The zoo said the cub enjoyed sweet potato smeared onto a red "enrichment toy" as well as a "nutrient-rich" biscuit.Xiao Qi Ji, whose mother is Mei Xiang and father is Tian Tian, has been introduced to sweet potatoes, biscuits and bamboo over the last few weeks, the zoo said.But his main source of food is still Mei Xiang's milk, it added, saying the fast-growing cub has a great appetite and has gained nearly two pounds (about 1 kilogram) since last week.The plump panda cub tips the scales at just under 25 pounds (about 12 kilograms). The zoo describes him as a very active cub and says he has lately been chasing Mei Xiang during playtime in their enclosure.

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Florida woman seeks charges dropped, claims self-defense in SWAT officer shooting

    Last September, Diamonds Ford was arrested for shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff SWAT team officer after law enforcement broke a window while serving a search warrant. The Jacksonville, Florida woman, who was woken the morning of Sept. 28 by the sound of glass breaking, is now asking that charges brought against her be dropped arguing that she was unaware that it was law enforcement attempting to enter her home when she fired gunshots through the window.

  • Oxford to launch COVID-19 vaccine trials for children

    The University of Oxford announced Saturday it will launch a new trial to test the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed in partnership with AstraZeneca on children between the ages of six and 17. The two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in the United Kingdom, though only people 18 and over can receive the shots as of now. Trial inoculations are expected to begin later this month, with around 300 volunteers enrolling to help determine efficacy and safety. This marks the first attempt by a coronavirus vaccine developer to test its candidate in young people, NBC News notes. Prof. Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, acknowledged children are "relatively unaffected" by the novel coronavirus, but it's still "important to establish the safety and immune response" because "some children may benefit from the vaccine." The Food and Drug Administration has yet to assess the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the United States. Read more at NBC News and BBC. More stories from theweek.comFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itself7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Months after Biden win, Arizona officials still face threats

    For months, the four elected Republicans and one Democrat on the board overseeing Arizona's most populous county have been facing threats and harassment for backing election results that saw Democrat Joe Biden win in the state. The focus on Sen. Paul Boyer came after he was the lone Republican who voted against a measure to subject the GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to arrest for refusing to honor a Senate subpoena. It required the county to hand over ballots and vote-counting machines to the Senate so they could triple-check the results.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Former FDA commissioner explains why a 'plan B' is needed in places using Oxford vaccine

    Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that there needs to be a "plan B" in areas where the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is widely used. VACCINE ANALYSIS: @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan "we need a plan B" for deploying what vaccines may or may not adequately tackle #COVID19 variants like the B1351 strain. pic.twitter.com/qw2ktM88cX — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 14, 2021 The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to be quite effective in trials, but early findings suggest a drop in its ability to protect against the so-called South African variant. That's troubling because the vaccine is widely seen as a game-changer due to its lower-cost and easy storage method, making it the most likely to candidate to reach harder-to-access communities around the world, especially in developing nations. If the South African variant eventually becomes the dominant source of infections in those areas, that could put things back at square one. The problem is, Gottlieb explained, the most logical replacement shot — the Johnson & Johnson candidate (which isn't on the market yet) — may be rendered ineffective in people who have already taken the Oxford vaccine since both rely on adenoviruses to draw an immune response. Gottlieb clarified that the latter point is not proven, but the risk is there until data becomes clear. In that case, he said the answer may be to turn to the vaccines that use mRNA technology, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, instead, but they present significant distribution challenges. 2/2 The obvious choice would be J&J's vaccine because it has similar storage and handling requirements; but the AZ viral vaccine vector is so immunogenic, it draws an immune response that could cross-react with J&J AD26 vector and reduce its effectiveness. This must be evaluated. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) February 14, 2021 More stories from theweek.comFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itself7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Russia moves to extinguish pro-Navalny 'flashlight' protests

    When the team of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged people to come out to their residential courtyards and shine their cellphone flashlights in a display of unity, many responded with jokes and skepticism. Kremlin-backed TV channels warned that flashlight rallies were part of major uprisings around the world. State news agencies cited unnamed sources saying a terrorist group was plotting attacks during unapproved mass protests.