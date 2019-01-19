Chevy built a massive, 3,000-pound Lego replica of its Silverado truck

Twitter More

If you've ever wondered what a full-sized pickup truck would look like in Lego form, Chevrolet and Lego have you covered.

The two companies have teamed up to make a massive, life-sized Lego version of the Silverado pickup truck — and the results are impressive

Despite being a publicity stunt for Chevrolet's work with Lego on the upcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the truck is nonetheless a considerable feat of Lego brick engineering.

The Lego Silverado, is a near exact replica of Chevy's full-size pickup. It's 6 feet high and and 8 feet wide. It has working headlights and reproduces even small details, like the front grill and Chevrolet logos, in Lego form. Read more...

