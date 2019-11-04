Chevy and Carhartt Go to Work on 2021 Silverado HD Special Edition

From Car and Driver

Chevrolet has revealed a special edition of the 2021 Silverado 2500HD LTZ crew-cab pickup, decorated by clothing maker Carhartt.

This is the second time a Chevy Silverado HD has had the Carhartt cosmetic treatment (the first was in 2016).

It's not just for show; this 2021 Carhartt Silverado goes on sale in fall 2020.

Two things you'll never fail to find at a work site are trucks and Carhartt jackets. The durable-clothing manufacturer based in Detroit is an excellent fit as a partner for Chevrolet, and the result is this badass-looking and -performing special edition Silverado HD. The pairing was to be expected given the success of their first collaboration, which was a 2017 Silverado 2500HD. It was displayed as a concept at the 2016 SEMA show, where it received lots of positive attention.



This one, though, goes one better; it will be on sale next fall as a 2021 model.

Photo credit: Chevrolet More

The new Carhartt Special Edition Silverado is based on a 2021 Silverado 2500HD LTZ crew cab and comes with Carhartt-branded logos and badging inside and out. The truck is equipped with Chevy's Z71 Off-Road package, which tacks on twin tube-Rancho shocks, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates. The only exterior color choice is Mosaic Black Metallic, which is accented with pinstripe detailing in gold. Rounding out the exterior features are Carhartt badges on the doors and tailgate, 20-inch wheels shod in all-terrain rubber, black vents, body-color front and rear bumpers, tow hooks, a shiny chrome grille, and a soft rollup tonneau cover embossed with the Carhartt logo.

Photo credit: Chevrolet More

The interior gets its fair share of special-edition flair, including all-weather floor liners with the Carhartt badge and two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown leather-appointed seats. The seats feature unique stitching and the Carhartt logo embroidered on the headrests.

Mechanically, the Silverado doesn't get any upgrades, and Chevrolet hasn't specified whether the Carhartt Special Edition Silverado will be equipped with the standard gasoline-powered 6.6-liter V-8 or the super beefy Duramax diesel V-8. Both powertrains are plenty capable, as we found out in the mountains of central Oregon.

Unlike the first special edition, this one will make it out of the concept stage and into the hands of consumers. It will be on display at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas this week. By next year at this time, we'll be able to see this hard-working truck make its way to work sites around the country, where the Chevrolet and Carhartt names are put to the test day in and day out.

