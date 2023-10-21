Chevy Chase Community Center receives donations after mass shooting

The Chevy Chase Community Center in Indiana County received hundreds of donations after a mass shooting left the facility unusable.

The “Stuff a Bus” event was held on Thursday to help get the center back on its feet.

Food, cleaning supplies, water and personal hygiene items were donated to the center.

