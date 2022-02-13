Chevy Chase, still deadpan

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chevy Chase
    Chevy Chase
    American comedian, writer, and television and film actor
  • Jim Axelrod
    CBS News correspondent

Even at 78, a year to the week after a near-fatal heart failure, comedian Chevy Chase is serving up improvisation (and, perhaps, a little bit of introspection) in his conversation with correspondent Jim Axelrod. The two discuss Chase's rise from breakout star of "Saturday Night Live" to a string of hit films, including "Fletch" and the "Vacation" series, and the sitcom "Community."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories