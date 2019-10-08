Chevy Colorado Will Look a Little Cooler for 2021

From Car and Driver

Chevrolet is tweaking the looks of the Colorado mid-size pickup truck for 2021.

The hard-core ZR2 off-road model gets the most changes to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup, while the Z71, WT, and LT trims get smaller updates.

There's no pricing available yet, but Chevy does say the 2021 models will go on sale next year.

Chevrolet is working to keep the Colorado mid-size pickup fresh now that several hot new competitors including the Jeep Gladiator and Ford Ranger have hit the market. The 2021 Colorado benefits from a few appearance tweaks meant to differentiate the off-road-oriented ZR2 and Z71 trim levels from the rest of the lineup.

All 2021 Colorado models from the basic Work Truck (WT) trim level up to the intense ZR2 off-roader get a revised front fascia and an embossed "Chevrolet" logo on the tailgate to replace the traditional Chevy bowtie. The WT and LT models also get a different design for the gold bowtie on the grille, and the Z71 gets a black bowtie badge up front. The ZR2 and Z71 get an attractive new Sand Dune metallic paint color, seen here, and the ZR2 now comes standard with red tow hooks.

These appearance changes round out the updates, as there aren't any mechanical differences for the 2021 model. Chevy hasn't yet released pricing yet, but says it will come in due time before the trucks go on sale sometime next year.

