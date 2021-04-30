Your Chevy Nova Questions Answered

Elizabeth Puckett
·4 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here are the most popular questions people have about the Chevy Nova.

The Chevy Nova has been regarded as one of GM’s best small cars, these small-body big-power cars have been used in everything from drag racing to grand touring and have always been the choice vehicle for any classic car lover. Due to the sleek nimble styling complete with a muscle car fascia and ridiculous performance possibilities, we have all thought of how great it would be to have our own project Nova. However, you might have some questions as to what you might want to expect when purchasing your first tire burning Nova. luckily we have found some information that helps shed light on the subject.

Check out a 750-horsepower Nova here.

What is the best size rear tire I can put on it?

While the quarter panels may have changed a little from the 1968-1974 production year, the wheel wells remained largely the same. Therefore you can take this advice as long as you have a car that was made in those 6 years. The most common tire size for these cars is 275/60/15. While most say that 5.5 inches of backspacing are ideal, 5 inches seems to work just fine without a spacer, though if you're looking for maximum traction, 5.5 will probably be best.

Is my car equipped with the SS package?

For the 1972 production year, the VIN will feature a K as the 5th digit on SS cars only. This means that under the hood is the infamous L48 engine which only came with the SS package.

If I have a 1973-1974 Nova can I swap the front bumper with one from 1968?

While the hoods are different due to the more pointed shape of the 1973 model, the fenders are an exact match. The front bumper will bolt directly onto the car without issue, the same cannot be said for the rear but that is another story.

If I need a new subframe, what will fit my car?

All production subframes from 1968-1974 are interchangeable with very slight differences. It is also worth pointing out that all subframes from the 1967-1969 Camaro will also fit the 1968-1974 Chevy Nova.

What rear ends will fit?

The 1967-1969 Camaro shares a rear end, as is usually the case with GM cars, this also applies to any Nova made from 1968-1979. However, you’ll have to make sure that the leaf springs will also fit as how many springs you have may vary.

Which rear end is my car equipped with?

There are three available options, these are the 8.2 10-bolt, the 12-bolt, and the 8.5 10-bolt. To tell the difference between the 10-bolts you just need to look under it, on the 8.5 you’ll find a triangular bottom on either side and the 8.2 will be completely round. The 12-bolts are very easy to identify by just counting the number of bolts.

What size seats can I use for my car?

The bench seats on 1968-1974 Novas are completely interchangeable, however, bolt patterns may differ for bucket seats.

What will I need to do a big block swap to my Nova?

Of course, you’ll need your big block however there is much more to it than that. The job will also require big-block frame mounts, headers, and front accessories. You’ll also probably need a thicker radiator, be careful because this swap puts the engine closer to the passenger side of the car thereby shifting its weight.

Where do I get aftermarket parts?

You’ll need to do some research and measurement on your own, your best bet will be to ask fellow Nova owners on online forums and the like for their advice.

Where do I get parts for my 1973-1974 Nova?

Most of the performance and mechanical parts will fit from ‘68 to ‘74, however, the interiors are extremely different and most of the bodywork from the A-pillar back will not fit.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Our 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Is Off to a Rough Start

    A complete transmission replacement and a host of gripes highlight our Jeep pickup's initial stint.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    During this call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings release. As a reminder, Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the company's website.

  • Sandy Munro shows us why the Mustang Mach-E is not your grandpa's Ford

    YouTuber and engineer Sandy Munro has gotten his hands on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover for a series of explainer and deep-dive videos, including this walk-around of its underbody and suspension engineering. Spoiler alert: He likes it. This doesn't look like a Ford," Munro says before taking us on a tour of the Mach-E's underbody.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning Name Will Return for Electric Pickup

    Ford's upcoming electric F-150 will bear the same name as V-8–powered street trucks from the '90s and early 2000s.

  • Buschy McBusch 400 DFS Gems

    With this week’s lineup based on last week’s Talladega efforts, there are some great values at Kansas. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dead Chevy Bel Air Brought Back To Life

    This was after years of sitting in a grassy grave…

  • Truck driver ejected, critically injured in crash with semi in Kansas City, Kansas

    The driver of a utility truck suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

  • Chevy Camaro Production Firing Back Up

    But the good times aren't rolling just yet...

  • What Trey Lance pick means for Jimmy Garoppolo

    The San Francisco 49ers should be holding on to Jimmy Garoppolo now that they've selected NDSU quarterback Trey Lance in the NFL draft.

  • The Quick Rise and Quicker Fall of Michael Sam

    The annual National Football League draft is a reminder of perhaps the prototypical example of our media’s desire for a perfect narrative over what is actually happening before them — the lightning-fast rise, and equally speedy fall, of Michael Sam. For a few months in 2014, Sam — the first openly gay athlete selected in the NFL draft — was one of the biggest names in the sports world. ESPN gave him the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, he was a finalist for Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year, and he was one of GQ’s Men of the Year. When he was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams, President Obama issued a statement declaring it “an important step forward in our Nation’s journey.” Shortly after the draft, Sam’s jersey became the second-highest-selling one in the league, after . . . er, Johnny Manziel. The reason you probably don’t remember much about Sam on the football field is because he never played a single snap in a regular-season game in the NFL. The Rams drafted him in the seventh round, the 249th of 256 players. Sam played a little in preseason, then the Rams released him before the season started. The Dallas Cowboys signed him to their practice squad — extra spots for players who practice with the team but do not participate in games. A few weeks later, the Cowboys released Sam from the practice squad, and that was the end of his career in the NFL. The only photos you can find of him playing in an NFL uniform are from meaningless preseason games. Sam did sign with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and make the roster, but he played in only one game before quitting the team. The problems with Sam on the field were there for anyone who watched him closely. Before Sam was drafted, Greg Bedard of Sports Illustrated watched game tapes of Sam playing college football at Missouri and concluded that, while Sam played hard and made some big plays, he would have difficulty transitioning to the NFL: Sam was a good player for one season in college. He was productive, so the accolades he received were earned. But being a good college player and becoming a good NFL player are two different things (see Tim Tebow). Sam did well for Missouri with a lot of talent around him. A majority of his production came in three games against inferior competition without a need to show much of a pass-rushing repertoire. He doesn’t show much of what the NFL looks for on special teams, and it’s difficult to project a position for him on the next level. For those reasons, Sam would project to be no better than a mid- to late-round pick. He could go undrafted. To my eyes Sam is decidedly average, with nothing exceptional about his game — though he will be helped by the fact that this draft is not deep with pass rushers, and those are always needed. There’s no particular shame in Sam only briefly appearing on an NFL team’s roster. Lots of players who excel at the college level never make the jump to the pros. Playing and breaking into the starting lineup of an NFL team is really difficult. But the expectations for Sam were off the charts. Some of that might be his fault; before getting drafted, Sam had been in talks with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network to create a documentary series chronicling his life in professional athletics — something the Rams didn’t know when they drafted him. Sam at least had the good sense to drop plans for the series after a discussion with the team. But the white-hot spotlight probably didn’t help him in those consequential first moments of his career. In 2015, as Sam prepared for a usually little-noticed event called the Veteran Combine — an organized workout for cut players looking for another shot with a team — Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier contended that all of the media attention designed to celebrate Sam was hurting him. He was a marginal, bottom-of-the-roster player who brought superstar media scrutiny with him. Tanier predicted Sam would get “passed up in favor of some anonymous defensive ends with roughly similar resumes. If only we had kept our mouths shut. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. We can only defy it by keeping quiet and adopting a ‘no biggie’ attitude toward Sam’s comeback. You and I are Sam’s biggest problem right now. If we treat him like just another guy, maybe the NFL will, too.” Many, many people in both the national media and sports-media world wanted Sam to be the next Jackie Robinson — to not merely break a metaphorical barrier, but to be a superlative star in the game. That was probably always an unreasonable expectation. And then there was the heavy cloud of identity politics floating over Sam, and the knee-jerk accusations at those who evaluated him. More than a few folks insisted that Sam’s not getting drafted until the seventh round, and getting cut by the Rams, was the result of homophobia. The Guardian contended that by coming out, Sam had dramatically lowered teams’ interest in drafting him. Those arguments look ludicrous in retrospect. By professional standards, Sam just wasn’t that good. Put very simply, he was too small to be a defensive end and too slow to be a linebacker. That has nothing to do with Sam’s personal relationships. To believe homophobia was the driving force behind his short career, you have to believe that every NFL general manager and coach prioritized keeping a gay player out of the league over having a good defense. By August 2015, after Sam departed the Montreal Alouettes, Kate Fagan at ESPN could acknowledge what had been fairly clear all along: Sam had a lot of interests outside of football, and being a professional-quality athlete just wasn’t high enough among his priorities. He performed poorly at the rookie combine. He was run ragged making media and commercial appearances in the months leading up to, and after, the 2014 NFL draft. At the NFL’s veteran combine, in March, Sam ran a 5.07 in the 40-yard dash, killing his short-term NFL chances. The team of advisors around him jumped at every contract placed in front of them, including appearing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which ended only one month before Sam signed with the Alouettes. Sam was a football player who never appeared ready to play football. Everyone around him seemed to have many different interests — and too few involved the game itself. Fagan acknowledged an ironic truth: “Being a gay athlete is hard. But the thing too few people are talking about is that the biggest hurdle isn’t winning over teammates and coaches inside the locker room. It’s keeping the crush of requests — many of them from LGBT-friendly organizations wanting to champion the athlete — from becoming a distraction.” There was so much insistence that Sam had to be the next Jackie Robinson that he couldn’t be the first Michael Sam — a gay man who was drafted near the end of the NFL draft, was just good enough to make his team’s roster, and worked as a backup. That kind of career wouldn’t have been glamorous but would represent a breakthrough achievement, nonetheless. The quick rise and quick fall of Michael Sam illuminates the distressing trend of the media — not just sports media, but all media — seeing the narrative they prefer to see instead of the reality in front of them.

  • C3 Corvette Restomod Uses C6 Upgrades

    It's the best of all worlds.

  • Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Child Star and Mouseketeer, Dies at 75

    Actor suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia Johnny Crawford, a child star known for the Western show “The Rifleman” and who starred as one of the original “Mickey Mouse Club” Mouseketeers, has died. He was 75. Crawford died on Thursday evening after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and from recently contracting COVID-19 followed by pneumonia. He died with his wife Charlotte by his side in a small nursing facility care home. His death was announced on his website. Born into a musical family, Johnny Crawford was raised as a performer and landed his first gig as one of 24 kids named Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1955, though he was released from his contract after one season and 16 episodes when the show reduced to just 12 kids. After appearing as a child actor on numerous TV shows, amassing dozens of credits, he landed a role as Mark McCain on “The Rifleman,” acting as the lead character’s son alongside Chuck Connors in the show that ran for five years and 168 episodes. He was even Emmy-nominated for his work in the Best Supporting Actor field, scoring a nomination the same year as his brother Bobby and his father Robert were also nominated in other categories. During his time on “The Rifleman,” Crawford began a recording career and even sang on some of the later seasons of the show. He recorded three albums with the label Del-Fi and produced eight singles that made the Billboard Top 100 charts, including “Cindy’s Birthday” from 1962 that topped out at #8. Later in his life beginning in 1992, Crawford led the Johnny Crawford Orchestra, which was based in California and would perform at events as a vintage dance orchestra. Crawford also had a two-year stint in the Army and spent time working in the rodeo performing trick roping and bull riding. Some of Crawford’s other film credits include “Indian Paint,” “The Restless Ones” and “El Dorado,” in which he had the distinction of being shot by John Wayne’s character. Read original story Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Child Star and Mouseketeer, Dies at 75 At TheWrap

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Deadly fighting on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border kills at least 31

    Thousands of people are evacuated following some of the worst border fighting in years.

  • Bodycam video shows Chicago police officer fatally shoot armed man who was running away

    Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in March.

  • Florida legislature passes elections bill that contains restrictions on voting, following a GOP trend

    The state's GOP spearheaded the bill and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe