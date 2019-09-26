Chevy Releases Fresh Midnight and Rally Editions of 2020 Silverado Pickup

From Car and Driver

Two previous special editions of the Chevy Silverado pickup have been brought back: Midnight and Rally.

The Midnight special edition focuses on off-road ability, with features including a two-inch lift and Chevrolet's Z71 Off Road package.

The Rally (pictured above) is heavier on appearance, with black trim and wheels. Both are available to order in October, with delivery by year's end.

Chevrolet didn't want to be left out of the flood of special-edition pickup trucks at the State Fair of Texas, so it brought two special edition Silverados with familiar names to the show. The last time Silverado Midnight and Rally special editions were available was for the 2018 model year, and the 2020 model versions gain all of the improvements the base model has seen in that time, just with more attitude.

Photo credit: Chevrolet More

The Silverado Midnight special edition has been tricked out for off-road drives and is available in LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. The suspension in the Midnight editions has been lifted two inches compared to the standard Silverado, and the truck comes with the Z71 Off Road package that's available on other LT and LTZ trim Silverados. The most noticeable change this package brings is the set of 18-inch black-painted wheels with Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires, but there are other, less visible changes as well, including Rancho mono-tube offroad shocks, an automatic locking rear differential, and skid plates.

What's a special edition without some exterior tweaks? Not much. Which is why Chevy added all sorts of name-appropriate black accents to the Midnight: badges, grille, corporate bow-tie logos, bumpers, exhaust tips, and off-road assist steps. Chevy also threw in some red recovery hooks for good measure. On the LT Trail Boss trim, the Midnight Edition Silverado comes with high-intensity LED headlamps and full-curtain signature daytime running lamps.

Under the hood, the Midnight Edition Silverado is available with two engine options if you choose the Custom Trail Boss trim. One is a 5.3-liter V-8 with a six-speed automatic transmission. The other is a 6.2-liter V-8 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Midnight Edition of the LT Trail Boss trim is only available with the 6.2-liter V-8 and 10-speed automatic transmission. That engine is good for 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

If driving down the street is more your concern, the Silverado Rally Edition is the truck Chevy would like you to consider. Two trims are available, Custom and RST, and both come with a body-color grille, a hood and tailgate covered in black Rally stripes, and black accents similar to what's on the Midnight Edition. The Rally Edition will be available in four colors: Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic and Summit White. Each comes with 20-inch (on the Custom trim) or 22-inch (RST trim) black painted wheels. The powertrain in the Custom Rally trim uses Chevy's 2.7-liter turbo engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The RST trim Rally Edition has three powertrain options: the 2.7-liter as on the Custom, a 5.3-liter V-8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, or a 6.2-liter V-8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

You Might Also Like