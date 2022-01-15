Chevy Silverado Gets The Callaway Treatment

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What is the custom builder doing to one of America's favorite trucks?

For years, Callaway has made a name for itself for their tuned-up Chevys that push ridiculous horsepower numbers. It all started with their twin-turbo Vette back in the day and have continued the passion up to 2021 with their new supercharged Chevrolet Silverado. Paving the way to the future for Callaway, this truck comes with all kinds of goodies that take an already great truck to the next level. Exterior, interior, carbon fiber you name it, this truck has the whole shebang and of course, no Callaway vehicle would be complete without a few more ponies under the hood.

Speaking of horsepower, this truck certainly delivers on performance sporting an incredible 165 additional horses and 107 lb-ft of torque being added to the already staggering horsepower that the truck is putting down the stock. So how does Callaway do it? They take the blistering 6.2L Chevy V8 that comes stock in the new Silverados and apply the 3rd gen Callaway supercharging system. This includes an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger, then to add some more power and performance benefits they give the truck an upgraded intake, the Callaway triple cooled intercooler, chrome tip quad-exhaust, a dual output exhaust system, and it's all controlled by the CalCal engine management system.

All of those extra pieces translate to a wicked 585-horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque, that power can be found mostly in the lower RPMs with those particular numbers sitting in at around 3,850rpm. On the exterior one would find a custom Callaway carbon fiber grill, Callaway badges, and either 9 spoke anthracite or 10 spoke satin black wheels depending on the buyer's preference. Moving to the interior you’re greeted by Alcantara trim, Aluminum pedals, an embossed horn cover, and a myriad of other interior design features that let you know that this is a Callaway. This Callaway package is compatible with the Trailboss, High Country, and LTZ trim and can be purchased through any Chevy dealer with a 3-year 36,000-mile warranty. This truck would be the perfect addition to any power-crazed truck lover and with such accessibility, to these beasts, it may very well be the coolest truck on the market today.

