Chevy SS With An LSA Races An AMG GLE 63 S

That’s an interesting matchup…

Purists won’t consider the Chevrolet SS Sedan a true muscle car. We’re big fans of the SS and think it should be included in the muscle car classification, believing anyone who’s driven one would quickly become a believer as well. The model had a confusing name, which combined with ho-hum looks probably helped guarantee the short production run. Outside of enthusiast circles it’s not well-known at all, so the full-size sedan is definitely a sleeper.

With the factory LS3, the SS Sedan is no performance slouch. According to Chevrolet, the 376ci V8 produces 415-horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s plenty to get the sedan, which comes in at just under 4,000 pounds curb weight, moving in a hurry.

For some that’s just not good enough. This guy dropped an LSA into his Chevy SS. It’s a natural thing to do, considering the LSA is the successor of the LS3. If GM had decided to keep selling the Australian-made sedan (which is actually a Holden Commodore lightly reskinned) there’s little doubt it would use the same engine.

Thanks to that LSA, the SS Sedan gets a healthy power boost. We’re talking 556-hp and 551 lb.-ft. of torque, so it’s not just a small amount. In fact, this is the same engine used in the Camaro ZL1. It makes the full-size sedan that much more of a sleeper since it doesn’t look fast but it secretly is. But, can it take on the AMG GLE 63 S and win?

Instead of going for a sleeper look, the Germans add a lot of flair to some AMG models, but the looks on this one are a little more subtle. However, housed under those flowing curves is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 pushing 603-hp and 627 lb.-ft. of torque. The SUV also comes with all-wheel drive, which can really help with a clean launch.

Which vehicle do you think will win the race? Watch the video to find out.

