Chevy Tahoe-to-K5 Blazer conversion shop renders Jimmy option

Ben Hsu



Back in 2019 we told you about a truck that looked like a K5 Chevy Blazer, but was actually a modern late-model Tahoe underneath. It was the product of Arkansas shop Flat Out Autos, which reskinned modern GM full-size SUVs to look like their predecessors. Now, the same shop is planning to release a GMC version, converting Yukons to Jimmys.

We were impressed by Flat Out's workmanship, beautifully blending the lines of the Blazer into those of the Tahoe. The result was a cohesive design, not just a panel swap. It clearly required a lot of work, which helped justify the $69,000 price tag, not including the cost of the donor Tahoe.


See Full Image Gallery >>

At least one new owner was so impressed that they recently purchased four identical Blazer conversions at once. The quadruplets were all finished in blue with a white roof and all based on brand-new 2020 Tahoes.

Obviously, with such demand it was only natural for Flat Out to explore other options. On Facebook the company said it was working on a 1972 version with an eggcrate grille. Now, they've also released a rendering paying homage to the K5 GMC Jimmy.

The Jimmy conversion uses the original's quad-headlight face, crosshair grille and GMC badging. Like the Blazer conversion, it adds chrome bumpers and milled door handles while adapting the original's 2-door design to the new truck's 4-door body. The rendering only shows the front three-quarter view, but presumably a new carbon fiber rear door would have to be created as the Blazer's says "Chevrolet" across the back.

Flat Out says that all the modern conveniences found on the donor Tahoe will work on the conversion, including parking, blind spot and lane keeping sensors. If you have the coin, it's a great way to have retro style without giving up modern safety and performance.

The new Blazer has been disappointing to many fans that had hoped for a Bronco-like SUV. Instead, GM gave us a crossover. The Flat Out conversions might be a good compromise, and expanding it to the GMC brand only makes sense. Obviously there's no requirement to use a GMC Yukon as the donor vehicle for the Jimmy, as it's functionally identical to a Tahoe, but wouldn't you want to keep it in the family?

Related Video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • 2-month-old ferret clone marks milestone in animal conservation

    Two-month-old Elizabeth Ann was created from the frozen cells of a ferret that died more than 30 years ago.

  • Serbian Orthodox Church entrones its new leader with close government links

    The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church is enthroned in the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Belgrade. Porfirije, bishop of Zagreb and Ljubljana, succeeds patriarch Irinej who died of coronavirus in November at the age of 90. Porfirije is one of Serbia's youngest bishops known for his close ties to the Balkan country's political leaders.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune on Thursday criticized Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party. “There was a strong case made,” Thune said of the Democrats' impeachment presentation.

  • VW will start making an ID.5 electric SUV 'coupe' later in 2021

    VW has revealed that it will start production on a new electric vehicle, the ID.5 SUV 'coupe,' in the second half of 2021.

  • How the refined new Mazda 3 Turbo is pivotal to Mazda's push to compete with the likes of Audi and Mercedes

    Mazda was once known for its speedy Mazdaspeed lineup and its "Zoom-Zoom" tagline. But these days, the automaker is all about premium.

  • House panel to probe Texas power issues after winter storm, Pelosi says

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a House panel would examine the power issues in Texas after a deadly storm knocked out power to millions.

  • TransEnterix Has A Compelling Case To Be The Next Intuitive Surgical

    Medical devices company, TransEnterix (NYSEARCA:TRXC) is another small-cap growth stock that has sprung back to life in 2020. TRXC stock is up a whopping 1322% in the past six months. The company’s robotics platform will likely get significant traction this year, as regulatory approvals will support growth opportunities. The goal is for its “Senhance” robotics technology to gain widespread clinical adoption in the laparoscopic field. A few risks remain, though, and its inflated price limits TRXC stock’s attractiveness. Source: Shutterstock TransEnterix’s Senhance platform essentially reduces variability in surgical procedures and thus improves patient outcomes for laparoscopic procedures. The platform’s initial sales were encouraging but quickly dropped off, as it failed to meet physician expectations. However, the company has worked incredibly hard to fix its teething issues and invested in extensors such as its Intelligent Surgical Unit. FDA and CE Mark approvals are likely to bolster its growth opportunities this year. Moreover, the company continues to raise money through stock offerings and is limiting its debt burden to avoid hiccups in its platform development. Therefore, there’s a lot to look forward to with the TRXC stock, and 2021 could be its break-out year. The Novelty of Senhance For years now, the Da Vinci surgical system, developed by Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), has been a mainstay in the surgical robotics realm. The system was commercialized in Europe in 1999 and was introduced in the US a year later in improving minimally invasive surgeries. For the first time in several years, a new entrant in TransEntrix is making significant waves with its Senhance platform.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of The platform has several unique capabilities that set it apart from other alternatives in the market. It effectively combines AI, machine vision, and proprietary software technology to provide a robust solution. Additionally, it also includes haptic feedback controls, which allow for greater surgical precision. It uses familiar laparoscopic technologies, including eye-tracking, 3D visualization enhancements, and remote type controls. Several aspects set it apart from the Da Vinci platform, including its improved seat positioning, reusability and includes the use of more articulate instruments. In many ways, the Senhance platform is tailor-made for laparoscopy, while the Da Vinci works best with other operations. So far, the product has been used in over 4,000 operations and more than 80 unique surgical procedures. With the 10 million abdominal surgical procedures performed in UK and USA every year, there is hardly any robotic penetration. The company estimates that the $3.7 billion abdominal robotic surgery market will grow to $16 billion by 2023. Therefore TransEnterix has a massive addressable market that it can potentially tap in the coming years. Solid Outlook As we advance, the company’s investors have several things to look forward to this year. It has recieved a CE Mark in Europe to use its augmented intelligence technology called the ISU. Moreover, it expects to receive an FDA 510K, which provides a stamp of approval over its safety; on top of that, its clinical effectiveness will be analyzed by the scholarly resources this year. The company’s great thing is that it has zero long-term debt, with a cash balance of $17.5 million. It raised $31.2 million through a direct offering for its liquidity purposes. Additionally, the management recently remarked that it has enough cash till the end of 2022. In terms of revenues, analysts point towards a 243% year-over-year increase in revenues in Bottomline on TRXC stock TransEnterix’s narrative is fascinating, and 2021 could be its breakthrough year and for the surgical robotics sector. Its Senhance platform provides several unique features for physicians in improving patient outcomes for laparoscopic procedures. Moreover, its regulatory advances continue to strengthen its case for widespread commercialization. However, it’s not quite a buy yet, as it needs to provide evidence of revenue growth in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, TRXC stock is one to keep tabs on. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post TransEnterix Has A Compelling Case To Be The Next Intuitive Surgical appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Falls As Bitcoin Tops $52,000; Tesla Cuts Prices, While Walmart Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points Thursday, as Bitcoin crossed above $52,000. Tesla stock skidded on price cuts.

  • Inmate threatens NC judge and says he can’t do anything about it – but the feds did

    In a letter, the prisoner vows revenge on ‘everyone who lied on me.’

  • This Partnership With Amazon Will Be Massive for BlackBerry Stock

    After reviewing a transcript of a January interview featuring two top BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) executives, I believe that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and BlackBerry are collaborating to build an app store for connected vehicles. Since the partners have major advantages in this space, I expect the app store to be quite successful and become a meaningful, positive catalyst for BB stock. Source: Shutterstock On Jan. 12, John Wall, the co-head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Steve Rai, the company’s CFO, were interviewed by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. The interview was part of the bank’s Tech/Auto Forum Conference. During the discussion, Wall revealed how IVY, the initiative that BlackBerry is undertaking with Amazon, will facilitate the creation of apps for vehicles.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips BB Stock and the Connected-Car Future Amazon and BlackBerry are working on methods to make the Application Program Interfaces (APIs) of connected vehicles look similar. They are also seeking to make the data from vehicles consistent. According to Wall, that’s not an easy task because all vehicles have different electrical architectures and use different sensors. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of IVY will be a “translator” that will convert data into information that can be used to help in making decisions. Moreover, automakers can monetize the data and use it to save money, Wall explained. But the executive said IVY can also be used to “grow an ecosystem that allows scale and allows app developers to create common applications.” Chatterjee, the JPMorgan analyst, first used the term “app store” during the session, asking “How will the IVY app store ecosystem be monetized?” Wall responded by saying that BlackBerry was not sure about the answer to that question. He did, however, report that, after speaking with a number of automakers, BlackBerry is sure that a combined app store and data clearinghouse would have a lot of value. Moving the Needle for BB Stock I agree with that premise. Indeed, a few years ago, I wrote that BlackBerry could make real money by selling ads, data, extra security features, and apps for driverless cars. I got a few of the particulars wrong; instead of focusing just on driverless cars, BlackBerry will focus on all connected cars. And instead of selling apps itself, the company, in partnership with Amazon, will apparently focus on building an App Store. However, given the large amount of money that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) have obtained from their app stores, I’m confident that BlackBerry can obtain enough revenue from its own app store to seriously move the needle for BB stock. And, just as Alphabet and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been able to very effectively monetize user data, I’m confident that BlackBerry will be able to do the same. Originally, I predicted that BlackBerry would be able to generate $4 billion annually from apps and data by 2028. However, the company has started down this road later than I thought it would, and it will probably have to share half of the revenue with Amazon. Therefore, I now expect BlackBerry to generate $1 billion of annual revenue from IVY by 2028. Since the profit margins from the initiative will be quite high, I expect IVY to generate about $800 million of operating income for the company by that year. By 2024, I expect the initiative to raise BlackBerry’s operating profit by at least $200 million. Over the past 12 months, BlackBerry’s operating income was -$74 million. Therefore, I expect IVY to meaningfully boost BB stock. The Bottom Line BlackBerry’s QNX operating system is already in over 175 million vehicles and provides top-notch safety and security, both of which are extremely important in vehicles. Those facts, along with the power of Amazon, will make IVY extremely successful, lifting BB stock tremendously over the long-term. On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held a long position in BB. Larry has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 14 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Among his highly successful contrarian picks have been solar stocks, Roku, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post This Partnership With Amazon Will Be Massive for BlackBerry Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Hillary Clinton’s Response to the Ted Cruz Cancún Drama Is Just *Chef’s Kiss*

    We all stand with Snowflake the poodle.

  • Here's What Haircut You Should Get, According to Your Zodiac Sign

    Leos, this is your sign to get curtain bangs.

  • Taylor Swift Just Called Herself the “4th Haim Sister," and She Might Be Right

    Swift joined the singing trio on new "Gasoline" remix.

  • Shawn Mendes Finally Cut His Quarantine Hair, and We Have Mixed Feelings

    Don't get us wrong. He looks great. But...it's just not the same.

  • As an Asian-American, I'm Tired of Being Racially Gaslit By My Peers

    "Just as you ask us to hold our people accountable, we ask you to do the same."

  • The 9 Best Bourbons to Start Your Collection

    The finest bourbons you can get without spending a fortune or camping out in front of a distillery.

  • 10 Impressive Deals Happening on Amazon This Weekend—Including Le Creuset for 41% Off

    Shoppers can save on Lodge and KitchenAid, too.

  • Khloé Kardashian Had *Quite* the Clapback for a Fan Asking About Kylie Jenner

    "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister."

  • 7 Recipes That Are As Good As—or Better Than—Takeout

    Put down the phone, and pick up a skillet.

  • Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Filled with Discounts on KitchenAid, GreenPan, Rubbermaid & More

    You don’t have to stray too far for seriously good deals.