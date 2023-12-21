Chewy experts share top tips to keep your pets safe during the holidays, travel

Pet parents say the holidays wouldn’t be the same without their furry friends as online pet retailer Chewy.com found when nearly 9 in 10 answered a survey in that way. But how do we make sure they're happy and healthy this holiday season?

Dr. Christina Fernandez, veterinarian at Chewy, shared her tips on keeping your furry friends safe and merry for the upcoming holidays next week.

From holiday hazards to what to know when traveling, Fernandez gives pet owners every tip and trick they need to ensure their beloved pets enjoy the holiday season. Here's what to know before you kick off any travel plans or see any cold weather come in ahead of Christmas next week.

How do you keep your pet safe during Christmas

Fernandez said to be mindful of hazards for pets while finishing up decorations or wrapping your gifts.

Christmas trees, candles, tinsel, wrapping paper, and glass ornaments can all be beautiful, but pose dangers to pets as they can cause injuries and obstruction if chewed on or ingested, adding that 55% of pets are fascinated with ornaments. `

She also noted that holiday plants such as poinsettias, holly, and lilies need to kept out of reach. Instead, you can make pet-friendly swaps like a holiday cactus or orchid.

Pets and Christmas trees don’t always mix, so consider an artificial tree or how to deter pets

Cats apparently love Christmas trees, like Roy Wilhelm's daughter's cat seen here playing "decoration."

If you procrastinated on grabbing your tree, it might be for the best! Fernandez recommends opting for an artificial tree to keep pets safe.

"Ingestion of needles from evergreen trees can cause mild digestion issues due to the oils in the leaves, and the needles can cause damage to the gastrointestinal tract if particularly sharp," Fernandez said. "The water from Christmas trees should always be covered and inaccessible due to possible fertilizers, pesticides or other chemicals leaching into the water."

To keep pets safe further, she recommended securing your tree to the wall with a line and wall hook, as well as using a box-style tree skirt or keep the trunk of your tree covered with aluminum foil to deter them.

For those extra sneaky felines, get them a cat tree that resembles a tree or cactus scratching post.

Know what treats your pet can and can’t eat

Fernandez said that many holiday food in particular can be high in fat and sugar and full of toxic ingredients for pets.

Some common ingredients can cause anything from diarrhea and pancreatitis to coma, anemia, tremors, increased heart rate or even death in some cases. Top holiday foods to avoid feeding pets include:

Fatty cuts of meat

Bones

Desserts with raisins or grapes

Chocolate or cocoa

Eggnog

Spices

If you want to give your pet a special treat that’s “human food,” Chewy says that pumpkin, carrots, blueberries, and bananas can be okay in moderation.

If you’re having company, make sure your guests know your rules and avoid feeding your pets table scraps or letting them lick your plate after meals.

How do people travel with their pets?

Cat

Pet travel is quite common, with 42% of surveyed pet parents planning to travel with their pets this holiday season, according to Chewy.

If your pet will be in a carrier, Fernandez says to make sure it’s appropriately ventilated and sized to meet the needs of your pet — they should be able to stand up, sit down and turn around comfortably.

For those traveling by plane, know the airline’s rules and regulations for pets and carriers. Have food and water easily accessible. Chewy writes that portable bowls and water bottles are a game changers when traveling.

If your pet get anxious, consider calming aids such as chews, sprays, or a snuggle puppy, and do a test run or dose before actual travel.

Keep your pets safe and warm in cold weather

Bundle up your pup with an insulated dog winter coat like this one from Non-stop Dogwear.

While we are down in Florida, some parts of the state might end up getting a bit chillier than usual.

"Just like we bundle up during cold winter months, our pets need an extra layer of protection, too. Keep pets safe with insulated coats, snowsuits for extreme temperatures, and hats," Fernandez said.

If you're in a snowier part of the country, keep in mind that the salt that melts ice and snow can be hurtful to your dog’s paws, so protect them with weatherproof boots or paw wax.

Keep your furry friends comfy indoors with a heated bed or cozy blanket, avoiding heating pads designed for people to prevent burns.

Free veterinary advice

Don't wait until it's too late; make sure to stock up on medications if you’ll be away and know your options in case of emergency as many vet hours vary during the holiday season.

In case of an emergency, Chewy recommends its free Connect with a Vet service that lets you chat or video call with veterinary professionals available 7 day a week from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. ET.

Chewy’s Symptom Checker is another tool to get vet-approved answers anytime of day.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Chewy shares guide to keeping pets happy and healthy during holidays