Chewy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHWY) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Chewy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHWY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$74m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$55m, the US$15b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Chewy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Chewy

Consensus from 22 of the American Online Retail analysts is that Chewy is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Chewy's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Chewy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Chewy to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Chewy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should look at:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Chewy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Chewy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Chewy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here