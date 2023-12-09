New Cheyenne business aims to foster healthy workplaces

Dec. 8—CHEYENNE — Daniel Boscaljon and Angela Amias have worked with and studied relationships for most of their careers. They have experience working with clients seeking help in their personal or romantic relationships. Now, they hope to bring that expertise into the office.

On Thursday, they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new business, Healthy Relationship Academy, which will offer these services with the goal of fostering healthier work environments.

"For the past couple of years, we've been really looking at what makes an intimate relationship do well and what makes it not do well, and designing programs for couples and relationships," Boscaljon said. "So that's where we started, then our work went to looking at trauma and the way that negative childhood experiences may problematically influence relationships.

"And then we realized that everything we were doing is actually applied best to business," he continued. "So, it's not like a one-on-one intimate relationship, but workplace relationships actually constitute far more stress, or as much stress, as intimate relationships."

He said sometimes people may be more hesitant to leave a bad relationship, but people are more willing to alter their workplace relationships to be more productive. Most workplaces, according to Boscaljon, don't have human resources or other staff who are trained in relationships.

For some, workplace relationships are the most prominent in their life. Regardless of if someone is in a romantic relationship, they are likely to have relationships on a professional level.

"If that's the core of where people have relationships, that's the best possible place to help people feel connected," Boscaljon said.

Boscaljon has two PhDs in English and religious studies. He has worked as a college instructor, and later shifted to working with adults as a community educator and life coach. Amias is a licensed clinical social worker with a focus on how past trauma interferes with relationships. She has been a therapist since 2009.

Between the two, they have over 50 years of experience in the mental health counseling and coaching space.

The pair plan to start locally in Cheyenne, and have hopes of expanding and serving businesses across the state. Their services will include education and training for workplace leaders, on-demand online wellness and relationship programs and one-on-one executive coaching.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General released a report on the healing effects of social connection and community, declaring an epidemic of loneliness across the country. The document reports that lacking social connection is more dangerous than smoking 15 cigarettes daily, obesity or air pollution.

"One of the things we've heard again and again from couples and individuals that we work with on relationships is 'Can you come to my workplace?' And, at first, it was just this kind of funny joke," Amias said.

"And then we really started to think, 'Oh, wait, people are being serious,' you know, those workplace tensions in relationships really do have a big impact on people. And even small steps in the right direction can make a big impact in terms of shifting that trend."

One challenge that comes with any business in the fields of therapy and counseling is how to measure success. There are few ways to quantitatively assess their progress, so the pair said they largely rely on feedback from clients — though there are a few measurable indicators like worker retention rate and workplace culture surveys.

Eric Romano, a client of Healthy Relationship Academy, said that he has been pleased with the services offered by the new Cheyenne business.

"I have been a benefactor of their expertise," Romano said. "They've helped me make some good changes and position myself and my business for 2024 and make some tough decisions that I ordinarily would not have made on my own, and they gave me confidence to do so."

Boscaljon said that workplace environment and mental wellness are one of the main considerations for young people when deciding to take a job. The people behind Healthy Relationship Academy hope their services can increase business success rates, and draw more young employees to Cheyenne and across the state.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.