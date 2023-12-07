Cheyenne City Council nominates new council president, vice president

Dec. 6—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne City Council members met Tuesday night to decide who will serve as president and vice president of the council for 2024. In a unanimous decision, Ken Esquibel will serve as president, and Dr. Mark Rinne will be vice president next year.

The nominations were decided by a straw poll, an unofficial vote, but an understanding between the city officials, nonetheless. They will be formally voted into office on Jan. 8, and the positions will be effective for one year.

"It was the most boring straw poll we've ever had," said current City Council President Richard Johnson, adding the decision was quick and straightforward, with no debates.

There was only one nomination and a unanimous decision to agree to vote for Esquibel in January. Johnson remembered only two questions being asked of Esquibel before the council members made a decision.

Council member Tom Segrave asked him how fervent he'd be in relocating the Big Boy steam engine from Holliday Park to downtown, to which Esquibel said he'd do his best to see it relocated.

Michelle Aldrich, another council member, asked how important City Council will be to him in relation to his passion for playing softball.

"He said he would try to make a better effort to make sure that he didn't leave a meeting early for a softball game," Johnson said.

Over the past few years, there has been an unofficial precedent set where the vice president of the council will serve as the president the following year. Johnson, the current president, served as vice president the previous year, and Esquibel is the sitting vice president.

Therefore, Rinne anticipates being president in 2025. With potential new council members coming in after the 2024 election, Rinne said he would work toward welcoming and educating the new members on the details and work of the council if he were to serve as president.

A council president is responsible for a number of duties. Johnson described his role as "the council member that represents council."

They fill in for the mayor in their absence at council, at public meetings and events to represent the council, and in decision making. They also appoint the chair of the Finance and Public Services committees, determine the seating assignment of the council members and sit as chair for work sessions, committee of the whole meetings and budgetary work sessions.

This year's straw poll dinner was one of the quicker and smoother ones, Johnson said.

"In the past, they were real, real exciting," he said. "It was always crazy."

Esquibel and Rinne were the only nominations for their new roles, and everyone agreed without any doubts. Johnson said that these sorts of decisions have all been fairly smooth under Mayor Patrick Collins' administration.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.