Cheyenne City Council postpones amendment regarding animal care

Dec. 12—CHEYENNE — A document updating the city's laws regarding care and control of animals has been in the works for two years. It came before the City Council on Monday, and was postponed after a consensus of confusion from the governing body and lack of support from local animal shelters.

The proposed amendment to Title 6 of Cheyenne's municipal code largely makes changes to wording to simplify and clarify the document. However, it does make a few policy changes, including:

— Removing a limit of four adult animals per dwelling unit.

— To qualify as a community cat, the animal shall be ear tipped, sterilized and have received at least one vaccination against rabies.

— The animal control authority shall provide notice of impoundment of any pet wearing a current registration tag to the owner of the animal either in person or by telephone within 24 hours of impoundment.

— Unidentified animals shall be detained at the designated animal shelter for a period of not less than 48 hours. Identified animals shall be detained at the designated animal shelter for not less than 48 hours after actual notice to the owner.

Britney Tennant, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, spoke out against the amendment because she said her organization has been unaware of the document and unable to review it to propose changes before it came before council.

"We actually approached Councilman [Richard] Johnson at the time and asked for the opportunity to look at all of Title 6, and what ensued was a pretty collaborative effort between the animal shelter, council member Johnson and animal control for a period of months," Tennant said. "Unfortunately, the document that you have before you tonight does not reflect any of that collaboration. We have not seen a draft of this since January of this year, and we were not invited to any conversations reflecting any of the changes that you have right now."

Although she has not yet thoroughly examined the amendments, she cited several issues she has with it upon a brief reading.

She said she has identified potential conflicts with state statute; significant increases to the shelter's operational costs, with no identified mechanism to provide for those costs; an inability for them to execute on their contract with the city; and risks of obstacles not only to their operation, but to other organizations in the city engaged in pet sheltering and adoption.

Tennant requested 30 days to work with the sponsor and committee to identify and address any concerns.

Emilee Intlekofer, executive director of Black Dog Animal Rescue, corroborated these concerns. She also identified concerns with how her business is seen under these changes, since it is not designated as a shelter by the city, but is allowed to claim a property tax exemption as a shelter by the county assessor's office.

Council member Johnson sponsored these amendments to Title 6. He said he had told the shelter this amendment was coming before the end of the year, and he never received any communication from the shelter about it.

"They were aware that this was going to be introduced," he said. "I sent them my op-ed, so they knew what it was before it had even been put onto the agenda. So, I didn't think that this was a surprise. I let them know, in August, that this was coming forward by the end of the year, if they had any questions. I had nobody from the board, and I had nobody from the shelter themselves contact me in regards to seeing where we were at."

Johnson said he has been working on putting this amendment together for the past two years. In an op-ed he wrote for the WTE, he advocated for an additional amendment to the changes, making it illegal for any store to sell animals unless they were obtained from an animal shelter, or a nonprofit rescue and humane organization.

But Johnson didn't get a chance to propose this additional standalone amendment. Council members expressed confusion and concern that the Cheyenne Animal Shelter felt left out of the loop.

"I don't think this is ready for primetime," said council member Michelle Aldrich. "I think we're back to the drawing board."

Aldrich said she had received a plethora of proposed substitutes, amendments and emails requesting changes.

These concerns were shared by council member Pete Laybourn. Laybourn and Aldrich were the only two who voted to kill the amendment and have it proposed again after more detailed collaboration.

The rest of the council members voted just to postpone the issue for two weeks to allow time for more consideration and changes. Some were concerned that killing the item would undo two years of work, and they would have to start from scratch. Additionally, Johnson will no longer be involved in representing the council on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter board next year. He said that whoever takes his role would have to relearn what he has worked to learn over the past two years as a council liaison.

"I think just by voting it down is kind of a slap in the face to all the time and effort that our staff has put into it," said council member Mark Rinne.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.