Cheyenne City Council rolls out changes to encourage affordable housing

Dec. 13—CHEYENNE — In an ongoing effort to incentivize more affordable housing development in Cheyenne, the City Council approved four amendments to the existing building code on Monday.

The changes to the Unified Development Code (UDC) are as follows:

1. Any section of a building with residential dwelling units on the floor are exempt from the requirement that 60% to 90% of all street facades shall be transparent windows for small-scale commercial and mixed-use buildings.

2. Eliminate minimum lot area for residential properties.

3. Remove density requirements for multi-dwelling buildings.

4. Reduce parking spaces to one space per studio or one-bedroom unit and 1.5 for all other residential units.

All amendments passed, with council member Tom Segrave being the only one to cast a vote against each item.

Reduced window requirement

Developers, architects and construction managers all came out in support of the reduced window requirement, as well as the other amendments.

Brenda Birkle, executive director of My Front Door and chairperson of Cheyenne's Affordable Housing Task Force, said her organization is currently hoping to build a multifamily structure that would be required to have these windows. She said approving this amendment would reduce construction and operation costs, as well as allow the building to better fit the aesthetic of the neighborhood.

Ansley Mouw, architectural designer and project manager at Winters Griffith Architects, also supported this item and provided a similar example.

"I support the reduction of this requirement as it pertains to urban lofts because, as you can see, we're not limiting the health, safety and welfare of any of the occupants," Mouw said.

Gateway Construction owner Jason Steven said the change would remove unnecessary costs.

"It's not going to solve the affordable housing issue, but it's a combination of many things working together that are going to actually have an impact on this," Steven said. "This, by itself, may not have a huge impact, but you combine this with many other items that are on the agenda here tonight, and then what will be addressed in the future, I think can have an impact on affordable housing."

Segrave expressed concerns with changing the code requirements for all buildings. He said he believed it isn't fair to the rest of the community, and that the changes should instead be tied to affordable housing developments only.

"These buildings are going to last for more than 100 years, so let's do it right," he said. "... It just bothers me that our staff is bringing this up to us. I don't hear it from the public, I hear it from the staff."

Mayor Patrick Collins said it's not fair to blame the staff, as he largely instructed staff to investigate this after recommendations from the Wyoming Business Council, Harvard consultants, the Affordable Housing Task Force and from various literature about affordable housing.

"There's got to be something in between those folks who are using low-income tax credit and have subsidized housing, and those very high-end buildings that are being built currently, to allow for a little bit more affordability in those buildings," Collins said. "We can continue to have what I hope would be attractive-looking buildings, but have the rents be cheaper."

Segrave cast the only vote against the amendment regarding window façade requirements.

Minimum lot size

"To address affordability, you need to address the UDC," said Dan Dorsch, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County. "The reason not only Cheyenne and multiple communities across the nation are looking at their UDCs is because this is the number one way to address affordability. And it's through more density."

The second amendment eliminates minimum lot size to allow for denser and smaller projects. The reduction comes in the depth of the lot, not the width, meaning that the view from the street would remain the same.

"If you want small, little boxes, that's where this whole movement is going," Segrave said. "If you want them stacked right next to each other, 10 feet apart, you can't get a ladder between them, that's what this will do. So, I just want to make sure we all understand that."

Council member Mark Rinne said the smaller units would deter problems with water, as the infrastructure would be less spread out. Council member Ken Esquibel said it would encourage more young professionals to move in who may not want a large backyard to take care of or a three-bedroom unit.

Council member Jeff White described his first house in Cheyenne as a "matchbox" at 1,000 square feet. He said that even though it may not be the most comfortable place to live, it is the best option for many young people.

"It allowed me to purchase a house," White said. "And that single instance allowed me to gain some financial independence to progress."

Segrave and council member Pete Laybourn were the only two who voted against this amendment.

Density requirements

Removing the density requirements allows developers to have more units in their apartment buildings by reducing the size of the rooms.

Mouw said that the current minimum requirements can even be too large sometimes for what people may need. It would incentivize the development of more studio and one-bedroom units within a single building.

Having smaller, more affordable units available may lead to single renters moving out of a space that is too large for them and freeing up that space for others.

"Anytime we can increase the number of units that are available, that increases the affordability overall," Birkle said, "by having enough saturation to meet demand."

Segrave and Laybourn cast the two votes against this change.

Fewer parking spaces

This amendment reduces the parking space requirement to one space for every studio or one-bedroom unit. This would reduce the size of the parking lot, allowing for more space for the residential unit or a smaller, denser lot size.

The same developers and architects expressed their support for the change, while Segrave did not.

"We're not increasing the upside," Segrave said. "If it makes sense to require a parking place for a studio or single bedroom, therefore it makes sense to require three parking places for a three-bedroom. We're not addressing that at all."

He was the only vote against this amendment to the UDC.

Going forward

Segrave also requested to reintroduce an amendment that was turned down at the previous meeting. It would have removed the requirement that a façade of a multi-family unit must be at least 30% made of brick or stone. Although he voted against it last week, he wanted to revisit it to tie it specifically with affordable housing development projects.

Last week, the city received $1.8 million to support Habitat for Humanity's development of affordable housing. The money was distributed by the State Loan and Investment Board, and the only vote against the allocation was from Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. She said she voted against it because of the city's vote against removing the façade requirement, claiming she wants the city to prove that they will take responsibility for supporting affordable housing in the community.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.