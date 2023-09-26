Cheyenne couple accused of attempted murder of child pleads not guilty

Sep. 25—CHEYENNE — At separate hearings with separate judges Monday, both of the defendants charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the alleged abuse of a 2-year-old boy pleaded not guilty.

Both trials are set to begin early next year.

Hannah Wingert, the 20-year-old mother of the child, and Joshua Moody, her 21-year-old boyfriend, were arrested for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 25. Law enforcement contacted them after Wingert's stepmother called police to perform a welfare check on Wingert's son.

Two days prior to the arrest, Wingert's stepmother told police that she observed severe injuries on the child. Earlier that week, police had responded to an anonymous call saying that Wingert was living in a vehicle and using drugs around her son. Officers said they did not observe any concerning injuries on the child at that time.

At various times throughout the police's investigation, the couple made conflicting statements about the events that led to Wingert's son being hospitalized. At different points during the investigation, both Wingert and Moody said most of the abuse was perpetrated by the other person.

At various occasions during the couple's court proceedings, detectives and lawyers have described, in graphic detail, the injuries that the child suffered, causing him to be airlifted to Denver last month.

Doctors at Denver Children's Hospital determined that the child had severe injures deemed "life-threatening enough to be fatal." The child is currently in foster care and recovering, according to previous statements made by Laramie County assistant district attorney William Edelman.

During initial interactions with police, Moody graphically described an occasion where Wingert allegedly swung the child and broke his legs. One detective likened the injuries they observed on the child to those "generally seen in prize fighting and major car accidents."

Moody is represented by attorney Erik Pale,n and his case is being handled by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers. Wingert is represented by public defender Brandon Booth, and her case is being handled by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.

At separate hearings Monday, both pleaded not guilty. Booth told Sharpe that the state may request a joinder, which would make both of their trials happen at the same time. Sharpe said that, in the event of a joinder that is accepted by both defendants, the case would be handed to one of the two judges.

Moody's trial date with Rogers is tentatively set for Jan. 16, 2024, and Wingert's trial date with Sharpe is set for Feb. 6, 2024.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.