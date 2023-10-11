Cheyenne hopes to grow housing through public input

Oct. 10—CHEYENNE — For the first time in about a decade, city planner Seth Lloyd estimates, Cheyenne's planning and development department is making intentional efforts to seek input from the public.

The overall goal: increase the local housing supply.

A 2022 study from Cheyenne's Affordable Housing Task Force estimates that the city's population could increase to around 75,000 by 2030. That's nearly a 16% increase in just over six years. To meet that demand, the capital city will have to grow its housing supply amid a national housing shortage.

"We're killing two birds with one stone," Lloyd said.

Cheyenne's Planning and Development Department hopes its new, proactive approach will encourage development, while also respecting the preferences of local residents.

Residents may have already seen some members of city staff standing outside retail stores or grocery stores, asking for their opinion on the way things look. They're collecting data to drive their decisions at an earlier stage in the planning process.

"Mostly, we've kind of been relying on the newspaper, or the City Council or the Planning Commission to give us an idea as to what the community is thinking for a project or text amendment." Lloyd said. "But that's not necessarily optimal to have the discussion as to whether or not we should do something when it's already an ordinance in front of City Council."

They want to meet people in public places to field the opinions and voices of a more diverse set of people and reach those who cannot attend council meetings on Monday evenings.

For example, one question is about a current section of the design code that requires that about one-third of a building's exterior be made up of brick or stone. Lloyd says this is strictly an aesthetic requirement and is not intended to enhance the safety or structural integrity of the building. At this point, it is mainly an extra expense that developers must deal with.

The results of the survey so far have found that most people don't care about this aesthetic rule, and actually prefer building designs that do not follow this code.

"So now we're getting justification, not just from developers who say, 'Hey, I don't like costs.' It's not just city staff coming and saying, 'Hey, people from San Francisco or New York are doing this, you need to do it, too,'" Lloyd said. "This is actually 'What does our community like?,' and feedback like this is helping make our case that 'Hey, this is OK to do.'"

Although this won't directly create new housing units, the hope is that such changes offer incentives for more development.

He said that many developers have been discouraged from building because of the added costs associated with this brick or stone rule. Lloyd cited an example of the developers of an income-restricted apartment, which would offer affordable housing for those who need it, that hasn't been able to meet its financial goals because of this requirement.

"At the end of the day, the brick and stone won't affect your rent too much," he said, "but the brick and stone affect the construction costs. And if you can reduce construction costs, you may be able to get more units."

More housing units means more supply, and he theorizes that more supply translates to lower rental prices. Apartment rental rates increased 32% between 2010 and 2020 and 31% for housing units.

But the challenge in Cheyenne is that nobody seems to want new apartments in their neighborhood.

"That is a common thing that we'll hear when there's a proposed apartment complex. They'll say 'Oh, we don't want those people next to us,'" said city planner Lonnie Olson.

Along with listening to the public, they're also trying to influence the public's perception of what people think comes along with apartments. Olson said it is important to shift the view of someone as an apartment renter to someone who brings value to the community.

People who qualify for income-restricted housing may be school teachers, nurses, dental hygienists, etc. Plus, studies have shown that there are many benefits for those living in affordable housing units located near wealthier areas.

It also helps support the overall local economy. Lloyd also said that there have been businesses that chose to not come to Cheyenne simply because the workforce wasn't here, nor did the community have the capacity to expand that workforce. If it did, then perhaps it would bring more jobs and tax dollars into the community.

"I think the biggest thing is people are afraid of change," Lloyd said, "and an apartment building brings a lot of change all at once."

The housing shortage is not unique to Cheyenne. The national issue is driven by two main factors: first, construction materials are not being produced fast enough; and second, banks have an elevated demand for return on investment.

Other barriers for housing expansion are mostly governmental — things like area approval and zoning changes. That's what Lloyd and Olson are hoping to change in order to streamline those development processes and encourage construction of more housing in Cheyenne.

The brick and stone survey is just one example of how the department is starting to interact with the public. Results they've gotten will inform their recommendations to the Planning Commission next week to amend the code.

