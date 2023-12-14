Cheyenne judge chastises state agency for lack of access to public records

Dec. 13—CHEYENNE — An order issued by the judge in a public records lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Education widely criticized the conduct of the department, saying they acted unreasonably and in bad faith.

"It is my hope that people will pay attention to this case," said Bruce Moats, a retired lawyer who previously worked with the Wyoming Press Association on cases involving records requests. "Democracy can't exist without public transparency, without the people knowing what's going on."

Laramie County District Judge Steven K. Sharpe filed an extensive order in the case last week, which brings the ongoing lawsuit closer to a conclusion. In it, he notes that the defendants in the case, the WDE, have shown "beyond a material doubt" that they have conducted a reasonable search for the requested records. Precedent under the Wyoming Public Records Act stipulates that the burden for state agencies to prove that they adequately responded to a records request is "beyond a material doubt" and does not need to be exhaustive.

Even though he noted that the agency produced sufficient records, he also had pointed criticism for former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and current Communications Director Linda Finnerty, both of whom were extensively involved in the months-long back-and-forth to produce records requested by plaintiffs George Powers, a retired attorney from Cheyenne, and Rodger McDaniel, a retired attorney from Laramie.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year after McDaniel felt the WDE had not reasonably searched for public records regarding an event held by Schroeder on Oct. 25, 2022. The event brought local and out-of-state activists together to address the "sexualization" of schoolchildren. On Oct. 16, 2022, McDaniel made a records request for any and all WDE transmissions about the event, intending to ascertain if state money was used to fund it.

Finnerty produced responsive records on Nov. 10, 2022, sending a collection of 88 emails, Sharpe noted in his order. She followed up her transmission to McDaniel with another email that said she "(did) not have any records regarding funding for the event, as it was not WDE funded."

Nearly a year later, after Schroeder's personal phone was searched for correspondence by a third party, this proved to be false. Schroeder had arranged for No Left Turn in Education founder Elena Fishbein, an activist from out of state, and two others to fly to Cheyenne for the event. According to text messages reviewed by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, flights for the event were initially paid from WDE funds, but Schroeder later reimbursed the department with funds from two private donors.

From the judge

Sharpe mentioned in his order that the statements Finnerty made to McDaniel contradicted other statements she made just two days later to WyoFile reporter Tennessee Watson. Watson had asked Finnerty if state funds were used for the Oct. 25 event and who authorized them. Finnerty replied on Oct. 18 in an email saying, "Yes. Superintendent Schroeder is the authorizer."

"Finnerty's response establishes she was aware of the use of state funds, yet made no independent effort to find responsive financial documents for McDaniel's records request," Sharpe wrote. He added that Finnerty sent an email the following day to Watson, confirming the use of state funds for "travel, lodging and meals" for Fishbein and her associates.

"The October 19 email, and its late production, causes the court to question Ms. Finnerty's credibility as to her knowledge about the use of WDE funds and when she initially knew state funds were used," he continued. "... She should have exercised more diligence and good faith in investigating and searching for documents ... Unfortunately, she did not."

Sharpe had similarly pointed words about the conduct of the former superintendent. He said that evidence presented in this case showed that Schroeder initially used public funds for the event, but later "changed his mind."

"But the fact that Schroeder at some point decided to have private donors reimburse the WDE doesn't alter the fact that WDE funds were initially used," the judge wrote.

On the topic of producing records, Schroeder said in sworn testimony earlier this year that he did not produce records from his personal phone because attorneys advised him to. When asked by Powers, he said that he consulted with multiple lawyers, including Senior Assistant Attorney General Mackenzie Williams, who has represented the WDE in this case, Attorney General Bridget Hill and a personal friend, Cheyenne attorney Drake Hill.

"The court finds it inherently unreasonable for the head of a state agency to disregard the clear advice of the Wyoming Attorney General and a Senior Assistant Attorney General — who are subject matter experts — and who routinely provide agency heads with advice and direction concerning the (Wyoming Public Records Act)," Sharpe wrote. "In the court's view, it is unreasonable for an agency head to 'shop around' until he finally finds a private attorney who provides him with the advice he 'hoped to hear.'"

Why records matter

Moats, in an interview with the WTE, emphasized the importance of public records, outlining steps the public could take to play a more active role in government accountability.

"Number one is just holding public officials accountable regarding transparency," he said. "And by that I mean asking, 'Why can't I know?' I did learn in my career that public officials do respond to public pressure, so people have to wake up."

He also advocated for regular people advocating for legislation that would reduce the amount of fees you can be charged for public records. He said, because of Wyoming statute, some people could be charged thousands of dollars to access records that should be available to the public. He added that, to him, government agencies seem to be getting less and less transparent with public records.

"Earlier on in my career, I don't think compliance was all that good," Moats said. "I think it got better. Now, recently, I've seen it turned back again. I see more of a willingness to resist public transparency, just to do as little as possible, and you see that in this case."

Judge Sharpe ordered that Powers and McDaniel are entitled to seek "penalties and damages." To get those, they must prove that the WDE "knowingly or intentionally" violated the WPRA. Both sides of the case will be allowed to submit evidence and testimony for discovery at those hearings.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.