Cheyenne judge tells Judiciary Committee about threats judges face at work

Sep. 18—CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee discussed three bills that would protect judges from threats or violence from people whose cases they've heard.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers addressed the committee Monday morning to talk about some of the threats she and others have faced in their time presiding over Wyoming courts.

"Perhaps I don't need to sell you all on the need ... for some attention to be paid to judicial security," Rogers said. "But I think that it's important for you all to understand that threats against the judiciary are on the rise nationwide. ... It's becoming more and more of a significant issue, and we're seeing it here at home.

"While it is not our job to make people mad — our job is to administer justice, of course — the work that we do makes very dangerous people mad."

The bills would address a specific gap in existing law that could sometimes put judges in danger. They would create specific legal penalties for threatening a judge responsible for a case somebody is involved with.

Multiple Wyoming judges told the committee that they are often put in a difficult position when an individual threatens them, and people who threaten or try to hurt them often go un-prosecuted.

Legislative staff attorney Brian Fuller laid out the bills to the committee. He said they were drafted after the committee previously heard from judges who were concerned for their safety.

The first bill draft discussed by the committee would add judges and their immediate family members to existing law prohibiting people from influencing jurors, witnesses or officers of the court.

The second bill draft would make intimidating or influencing judges a criminal offense, creating a statute that would specifically protect judges. Committee members decided they would work with this draft going forward, and decided against using the first one.

The first two bill drafts were designed to serve the same purpose.

"I would imagine that the committee would want to pick one of these bills and not proceed with both," Fuller said. "I think both would be duplicative."

The third bill draft would prohibit the publication of a judge's personal information. Lawmakers briefly considered folding this bill draft into the second one, but committee co-Chair Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, moved to table discussion on the matter until the committee reconvenes in November.

Wyoming Supreme Court Justice John G. Fenn answered questions from the committee about all three bill drafts. While he said the Supreme Court continues to support the drafts, he would prefer one that protected judges specifically, instead of adding judges to laws intended for jurors and witnesses.

"I prefer this (stand-alone) one, because a lot of times the threats are not specific to a specific case," Fenn said. "Just having it broader, and very specific with judges, I think, is my preference."

Fenn also added that another draft of the bill should include attorneys and other vulnerable court staff members, as well.

A common refrain among the judges who spoke to the committee was the changing nature of a judge's job. Now, more than ever, judges said, they have to deal directly with mentally ill people who are not getting the care that they need.

Rogers mentioned how a colleague of hers was contacted repeatedly by someone he'd seen in the courtroom. Starting with letters, the person escalated his attempts to contact the judge.

"This disgruntled civil litigant, who has a history of mental illness, found my colleague's home address and started writing to him at home," Rogers said. "My colleague became so concerned that he started installing home security equipment at his home. One weekend day, my colleague walked out of his front door, in the process of installing home security equipment, to face this individual on his front porch. My colleague's young child was standing right behind him. It was a terrifying event for him."

To further drive her point home, Rogers also shared other stories from people involved in Laramie County courts. She mentioned that some female court staff had been threatened with sexual assault by disgruntled litigants, as well.

Campbell County Circuit Judge Wendy Bartlett also spoke at the committee meeting. She detailed a bomb threat against her home. She said she recognized the man from her courtroom.

These cases cannot be treated in the conventional way other crimes are treated, the judges said. If court proceedings are ongoing with some of these assailants, judges cannot pursue legal action, like holding them in contempt of court, because of a conflict of interest.

"The first thing I did the next morning is reassigned my cases with him because I had a conflict of interest," Bartlett said, describing threats made against her by a litigant in prison. "It would be inappropriate for me to hold him in contempt, I think, when he's threatening my life. Maybe another judge could do that."

Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, moved to work only with the stand-alone bill draft creating specific protections for judges, which the committee approved. Washut said he wanted all language changes or suggestions by committee members to be saved for the November Judiciary Committee meeting.

Deputies in the courtroom

At the same meeting, lawmakers discussed a bill that would expand the duties of sheriff's deputies and require one to be present at all court proceedings.

Currently, deputies are only present in court when specifically called upon.

Members of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police told the committee that they supported their duties in the court, but that they would not be able to handle the staffing resources needed to watch every court proceeding. The committee did not make a motion on this bill.

