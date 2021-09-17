Cheyenne man accused of animal cruelty acquitted

Sep. 17—CHEYENNE — The owner of two dogs found starving and dehydrated in October was acquitted of all charges Monday following a single-day bench trial in Laramie County District Court.

Roy Castrun Burnett Jr. had been charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals-undue suffering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.

Early in the trial, the manager of a mobile home park testified that he'd contacted the Cheyenne Police Department last October after he saw two clearly emaciated dogs through a window of Burnett's trailer. The dogs, named Karma and Kru, were taken from the scene by a Laramie County Animal Control officer, and were cared for at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda said Thursday she was surprised by the verdict, and said it was "disappointing" that Burnett could be acquitted because his intent to starve the dogs couldn't be proven.

Castaneda said she believed the prosecution might have had a stronger case if more than one animal control officer had testified at the trial. However, because of recent upheaval at the shelter, most have recently taken other jobs and weren't able to testify, she said.

"I think part of it lays on us," she said.

Neither Laramie County Assistant District Attorney Rachel Berkness, who prosecuted the case, nor Ross McKelvey, Burnett's appointed attorney, returned a request for comment.

According to court documents:

At 1:21 p.m. Oct. 10, the manager of a mobile home park located at 316 Central Ave. reported to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office that he'd discovered two dogs that were extremely malnourished.

Cheyenne Police officers responded to the scene later that afternoon. After repeated attempts to contact Burnett, Cheyenne Fire Rescue was called in to open the mobile home door, and Laramie County Animal Control was called for assistance with the dogs. When the door opened, both dogs appeared and tried to get outside, and an officer slipped leashes on both.

Story continues

Three to four weeks prior to the dogs being discovered, a neighbor said she ran into Burnett while shopping and expressed concern about the dogs obviously losing weight. She said Burnett assured her they were "doing OK."

After being impounded Oct. 10, the dogs were given immediate care at the animal shelter. Medical examinations and the rate at which the dogs regained weight over the following days indicated there were no underlying medical conditions that contributed to the dogs' dehydration and starvation, a veterinarian said.

Both dogs had a history of being picked up for "dog at large," according to the shelter. Two previous pickups in May and October 2019 showed both at healthy weights and body conditions.

On Oct. 10, however, Karma, the female dog, weighed 24.4 pounds, less than half of the expected 52 pounds for dogs like her. Kru, the male dog, weighed 36.3 pounds, versus an average weight of 57 pounds for dogs like him. Both belong to a French mastiff breed known as Dogue de Bordeaux.

When contacted at his ex-wife's residence on Oct. 16, Burnett told an animal control officer he thought someone had tried to poison the dogs. He said he'd seen them two weeks prior and "they did not look like that." He said someone named "India" had been responsible for the dogs. Because Burnett couldn't provide India's last name or contact information, the animal control officer cited him for two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

At an Oct. 21 meeting with the animal control officer, Burnett reasserted someone may have tried to poison the dogs. He said he loved the dogs and that they were like his kids. He said he had a job that required him to leave the state for two weeks at a time, and that he had paid India on several occasions to take care of the dogs. Burnett then provided a physical description of India.

Records for the business Burnett said he worked for could not be found. He also could not provide the officer with information about the bank his payments to India had supposedly gone through.

Later that day, the animal control officer met with Burnett's ex-wife at her workplace. The woman said she had last seen the dogs Sept. 23, and that she had petted the dogs "through a break in one of the windows" at the mobile home, which prevented her from seeing their bodies. She said Burnett had taken a large bag of dog food from her home that day, but she did not remember him going into the mobile home.

When asked if she knew someone named India, the woman said she had given India $150 in cash in April to take care of the dogs, and that was the only time she had met with him. The woman said she had no other information about India, but that he supposedly lived at the Stage Coach Motel, 1515 W. Lincolnway.

When the animal control officer inquired about India at the motel, the manager and several residents denied they'd ever seen someone that matched his description. The manager of the mobile home park also said India was never a resident there, according to their records.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.