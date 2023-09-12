Cheyenne man who allegedly hit city bus pleads not guilty to nine charges

Sep. 11—CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man who was allegedly involved in a high-speed chase pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the incident during an arraignment Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Kolby Cline, 26, allegedly sped across Cheyenne on July 18, eventually colliding with a city bus near Frontier Mall.

Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandra Farkas previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Cline began driving recklessly near South Greeley Highway. He collided with the bus after running a red light at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Prairie Avenue.

After the crash, which left Cline's truck on its side, he allegedly tried to escape on foot. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped him soon after. Cline was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released into the custody of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office for booking later that afternoon.

Cline was booked on nine charges: reckless driving, hit and run, driving without an interlock device, interference with a peace officer (resisting arrest), failure to maintain insurance, no valid driver's license, failure to stop at a stop light and two counts of property destruction (greater than $1,000).

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement discovered that his license was suspended due to a previous charge of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

The documents also indicated that Cline likely totaled the city bus he struck. CPD estimated that a replacement would cost roughly $150,000. Cline also allegedly struck another vehicle at the same time. The driver of that vehicle later went to the emergency room after reporting pain in her neck and right arm.

Cline and his attorney, R. Michael Vang, appeared virtually at Monday's arraignment.

Cline pleaded not guilty to all charges, and District Judge Steven Sharpe set Cline's trial for Jan. 3.

