Cheyenne man charged with manslaughter for Saturday road rage incident

Nov. 8—CHEYENNE — The man arrested in connection with Saturday's road rage incident on U.S. Highway 85 was charged with voluntary attempted manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault and battery (threat with a weapon), according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The incident left Colorado resident Mark Clark in the hospital with a bullet wound to his right leg. Court documents indicate that the shooter, 29-year-old Bear Larkman, was allegedly heard yelling a racial epithet while shooting at a nearby car, a witness told detectives.

Both drivers claim the other was trying to run them off the road, and Larkman initially claimed that he, as well as his girlfriend's son, observed a gun in the other vehicle. In statements to law enforcement, both Larkman and the boy later expressed doubt that the Clark had actually pointed a gun at them.

The incident happened between mile markers 2 and 5 on U.S. Highway 85, south of Cheyenne and north of the Colorado border.

Larkman was arrested shortly after the incident, according to documents. After he was arrested and waived his Miranda rights, a detective with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said he repeatedly took accountability for his actions during an interview.

"While I was speaking to Larkman alone, Larkman told me he knows what he did was wrong," Detective Eric Smale wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "Larkman also said he was not trying to deny anything, nor plead innocence, (saying) 'I did it.'"

Deputies learned about the incident on Saturday evening when Clark dialed 911 while parked near mile marker 2 on U.S. Highway 85. He told deputies that he was shot at from a white pickup truck that he witnessed travel toward Colorado on the highway.

Deputies observed a gunshot wound to his right leg, and Clark was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

While law enforcement were responding to the scene, deputies received another call about the same vehicle Clark identified. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle's owner, Larkman's girlfriend, Shawna Magness. Through her, they were able to contact Larkman, who had left in her truck earlier that day with Magness's 14-year-old son.

Deputies met Larkman and Magness's son, identified in court documents as T.D., at a Denny's restaurant, and Larkman was arrested at the scene.

In an interview, T.D. told sheriff's deputies that Larkman was "essentially his stepfather." He said that he observed Larkman repeatedly swerve at a red car from the left lane of traffic on South Greeley Highway, just before the shooting incident, coming within an inch of hitting the vehicle. He also recalled Larkman yelling a racial epithet for Black people.

T.D. said he was instructed by Larkman to retrieve a semi-automatic pistol from the truck's back seat. He told deputies he watched Larkman fire at Clark's car.

The youth briefly recalled seeing a gun in the other vehicle, but when pressed on the subject later told deputies he was unsure if he had actually seen a gun.

In a separate interview, Larkman also told law enforcement that he was unsure if Clark had a gun. When questioned, Clark denied possessing a weapon during the incident.

Clark was interviewed by law enforcement at CRMC, where he said Larkman blocked the left lane, swerved in his direction when he attempted to pass and repeatedly braked his vehicle in front of him. He recalled hearing multiple "pop" sounds and saw the truck travel south into Colorado. The affidavit described Clark's injuries as not life-threatening.

Larkman is set to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.