Cheyenne man gets 7-9 years in prison for stabbing mother

Feb. 25—CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Friday in Laramie County District Court for stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment in January 2021.

Antonio Landeroz, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison.

After a request from the defense for Judge Thomas Campbell to consider probation for the charge of aggravated assault, the request was denied due to the "incredibly violent nature of (Landeroz's) act."

For one count of felony theft, Landeroz was sentenced to an additional five to seven years in prison, suspended in favor of five years of probation. It was also determined that Landeroz's time served in Weld County, Colorado, should be factored into his total time served, increasing the number to 760 days since being arrested on Jan. 26, 2021.

Friday's ruling came after Landeroz gave a brief statement.

"Since the time I've been in this facility, I've been doing a lot to push myself mentally and make sure I don't end up in the same situation again," Landeroz said.

He concluded by saying he would work to "fix relationships with my family as best as I can and as soon as I can."

Brandon Booth, Landeroz's court-appointed attorney, spoke at length about his client's difficult childhood, saying he first used marijuana at age 8 and alcohol at age 10. Based on more than a year of knowing Landeroz, Booth also attested to observing signs of experiencing mental and physical abuse.

He noted that both of Landeroz's parents served prison sentences during his youth. Landeroz has a "limited criminal history" related to incidents that Booth said he would consider "kid stuff."

These points were made to emphasize that "something like this was bound to happen." Booth also emphasized his client's remorse and the fact that he took responsibility for his actions, denying any influence of drugs or alcohol in relation to the crime.

Story continues

Booth said that Landeroz was "a troubled kid who couldn't believe his actions had put him and his mother in the place they're in."

Before it was set for Nov. 28, 2022, Landeroz's trial date had been pushed back at least six times after Booth filed motions to continue it, according to court papers. Booth appeared to grow increasingly concerned about his client's mental health and his ability to make a decision about a plea offer from the state.

He said his client also seemed "a bit self-destructive and possibly depressed." These circumstances resulted in a consideration of Landeroz's mental competency, a filing which was ultimately withdrawn the day before trial.

Booth said that Landeroz's indecision over whether to plead guilty was the result of a dilemma as to whether "taking the deal was offensive to his mother and what he did."

A significant portion of Friday's sentencing hearing also covered ensuring rehabilitation opportunities were available for Landeroz while he serves his prison sentence.

"This kid is someone who needs some help, and now I'm asking for the system to get him some help," Booth said.

The victim, Gloria Landeroz, also spoke at the sentencing, saying that she "saw a change in him three months before it happened."

"I pray he's not punished. He's so young," she said.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.