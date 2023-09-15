Cheyenne man pleads guilty to second-degree murder; state to drop more severe charges

Sep. 14—CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man accused of strangling his girlfriend pleaded guilty at his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Charles R. Karn, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. His lawyer said they had worked out an agreement with the Laramie County District Attorney's office to drop his other charges in exchange for the plea.

Karn wasn't promised a specific sentence or range of sentencing in exchange for this plea. The state agreed to drop Karn's other charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.

At the arraignment, Karn was asked to establish a factual basis for the charges against him. Under oath, he described in graphic detail how he strangled Phoenix Cerenil on June 15, leading to her death two days later.

He told District Judge Catherine Rogers that he continued to strangle Cerenil, despite her attempts to breathe. Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley deemed the confession acceptable enough to prove a factual basis for the charge.

Rogers pushed Karn to explain some aspects of the incident further. She asked him, directly, if he maintained that the injuries Cerenil suffered from him resulted in her death. He said yes.

As of Thursday afternoon, Karn was awaiting sentencing in two other cases. He was charged, prior to the June killing of Cerenil, with property destruction at the Cheyenne Transitional Center and third-degree arson at Kia of Cheyenne.

Early on in the hearing, one of Karn's attorneys, Public Defender Diane Lozano, asked Rogers if he could be sentenced on all three of his outstanding dockets at once.

Rogers asked Buckley if the state would like to pursue such a sentencing. He objected. He said that, given the most recent charges pertaining to Cerenil, pre-sentence investigations for those dockets needed to be updated. He also called for a pre-sentence investigation in the Cerenil case.

Lozano continued by saying that she was under the impression Karn's defense team had come to an agreement about the matter. She asked for a post-sentence investigation to take place, instead.

Lozano said that, no matter the outcome, "Mr. Karn and I will deal with that."

"Don't keep your hopes up," Rogers said to Karn's defense team about an expedited sentencing during the hearing.

While the judge conceded that she wanted the sentences for all three dockets to be handed down at once, she wanted more time for a pre-sentence investigation and victim impact statements.

Through deputies guarding the door to the courtroom, people present in the courtroom from the probation and parole office passed a note to Buckley. They informed him that they could complete the requirements for the investigation in four weeks.

With that information, Rogers tentatively set Karn's sentencing for Nov. 6 or Nov. 7.

When arguing for a quick sentencing, Lozano told the judge that most of the people present in the courtroom wanted the case against Karn to end quickly.

Cerenil's father, Refugio Cerenil, audibly said, "No," from the witness area of the courtroom, objecting to the agreement.

Refugio Cerenil previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he was vehemently opposed to the idea of a plea agreement for Karn.

During his pleadings, Rogers informed Karn that there was "no plea agreement other than the dismissed charges."

"No promises, no guarantees," Rogers told the defendant.

She also informed him that he would not be able to change his plea to not guilty at any time, even if he was dissatisfied with his sentence. He said he understood.

Further, Rogers said that if Karn got into more legal trouble in jail before his sentencing, that she could revoke the agreement to drop the four initial charges while accepting his guilty plea.

Second-degree murder, Rogers informed the defendant, carries a minimum sentence of 20 years incarceration and a maximum sentence of life in prison. The judge asked Karn several probing questions to make sure he didn't confess under duress or based on false promises.

The factor that separates first- and second-degree murder is premeditation. A person charged with first-degree murder in Wyoming is charged with unlawfully, purposely and maliciously killing someone with premeditation. Second-degree murder stipulates that a killing took place deliberately, but without premeditation.

While the court accepted Karn's plea, some evidence presented at Karn's preliminary hearing painted a more complicated story than the one he confessed to. At the time, a detective with the Cheyenne Police Department testified that she observed multiple Snapchat videos of Karn "smothering" Phoenix Cerenil.

At the preliminary hearing in July, the detective said there were approximately 12 videos Karn took of the incident. In at least one video, the detective described seeing a text banner written by Karn.

According to the timeline laid out by detectives at the time, these videos were made before Karn dialed 911.

He did not mention the videos during his confession to the judge.

An official date for Karn's sentencing has not been set. The court is awaiting his pre-sentence investigation report.

