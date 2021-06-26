Cheyenne man sentenced in child abuse case

Jun. 26—CHEYENNE — A man accused of beating his son while drunk received probation Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Michael Joseph White pleaded guilty in March to felony child abuse with physical injury as part of a stipulated plea agreement.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe followed the sentencing recommendation laid out in the agreement, giving White three years of supervised probation, with a suspended prison sentence of three to five years.

White was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury, two of which were dismissed by the state.

The agreement took into consideration inpatient alcohol treatment and aftercare sought out and completed by White after the incident. His attorney, Robert Moxley, said White had been sober for a year.

On June 19, 2020, a Cheyenne police officer responded to a domestic disturbance related to an intoxicated father assaulting his son.

The boy had several abrasions on his chest, neck, shoulders, face and back consistent with a physical altercation, according to court documents.

During an interview with a police detective, the boy said he had been strangled, thrown into a metal bed frame and repeatedly hit and kicked by his father. Two younger siblings witnessed the attack, one of whom called 911, according to court documents.

