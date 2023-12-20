Cheyenne may seek $10 million loan for housing development near Air Force base

Dec. 19—CHEYENNE — For nearly a decade, the city of Cheyenne has been trying to develop housing near F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Now, they are ready to seek funding to begin development as early as spring 2026.

Although the land is technically federal property owned and considered part of the base, it is not within the base's security perimeter. The area southwest of the intersection of Interstate 25 and Happy Jack Road has remained undeveloped, since there is no infrastructure installed, and it is currently used as the park-n-ride area for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

On Monday, the City Council's Finance Committee voted to recommend that the full council approve the application for a loan of $10 million over a 25-year term to install water, sewer and road infrastructure to connect the 40-acre plot of land to the city's utilities. This will happen only if the application is approved by the City Council on Thursday, as well as the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), which administers these capital construction loans.

"The housing shortage is no secret. You guys know that better than anybody," Rob Graham with Coldwell Banker, part of development team working on the project, told the Finance Committee on Monday. "There's a bit of an issue with the base's mission and airmen and women commuting to northern Colorado. There are response times that need to be met, and it's hard for leadership to enforce those rules when there's simply nowhere for them to go. So, we think this housing project will certainly help with that."

After years of negotiations with an out-of-state developer, the Air Force base and the developer could never reach an Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) agreement for the private company to develop on federal land. Mayor Patrick Collins said he asked the two parties to end negotiations when he entered office and begin from scratch. Now, the base is in an exclusive negotiation period with Coldwell Banker.

However, an application for this capital construction loan cannot be submitted to SLIB until a contract is agreed upon, which has caused many of the delays in the process over the past decade.

"Board of Public Utilities in the city will not start construction on bringing utilities to the site until we have a lease signed with the Air Force," Graham said. He projects construction to begin around spring 2025, if all goes as planned.

While negotiations were going on with the previous potential developer, Balfour Beatty, the city received money for this infrastructure development. The $3 million in grant money and a $1.4 million loan also have not been able to be used for development until a lease is in place. However, the city has received extensions in order to use the money if a lease with Coldwell Banker is signed and the work is done by 2026.

"This will sort of get the ball rolling because nothing can happen until we get this infrastructure in," said city of Cheyenne Grants Manager Renee Smith. "And we did receive permission from the SLIB board to change our original grant and loan that we received in 2018. So, we will have the infrastructure ready to go up to the EUL to connect to what this will pay for."

It's a long process, and Smith estimates it will be around April or May before the city may even receive funds. She said she plans to apply for more grants, like ones from the Department of Defense, around April or May, as well, to help offset the cost of the loan.

"The housing that's going to go on there, that'll support this community and also the base," Mayor Patrick Collins told the Finance Committee on Monday. "As airmen come out of the dorms, they're maybe not quite ready to go out into the community. So, there'll be a housing development right outside the gate, and then also a very large commercial development that I hope will make quality of life for all of us who live here better, but also would capture dollars coming off of the interstate for people who are traveling by."

This is also part of the city's efforts to increase the quantity of housing, which will encourage more people to live here, disincentivize workers from commuting from Colorado and bolster the local economy, Collins said.

In previous WTE reporting, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Dale Steenbergen said phases will be implemented in the project, but between 200 and 300 units will be built initially. Up to 1,200 units could be built if demand is increased.

He said there will be an emphasis on building one- and two-bedroom apartments for unaccompanied airmen and young professionals, with commercial development such as retailers or restaurants to help cultivate a thriving community.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.