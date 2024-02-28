Cheyenne Mountain Zoo raises over $5 million

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At 6,714 feet high, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) stands out, offering beautiful views of southern Colorado while also providing one-of-a-kind experiences with the animals. Visitors also contribute to worldwide change through Quarters for Conservation (Q4C) program.

“We decided that we wanted the act of coming to the zoo to be a conservation action,” said President and CEO of CMZoo, Bob Chastain. “So, we thought about how we could do that, and we have lots of people coming to the zoo, we’re a zoo that’s not run by government support.”

Recognizing the opportunity to enact change, in 2008 the zoo created Q4C, adding a $0.25 charge to the ticket admission price to directly support conservation efforts.

“We wanted people to have a token of that and be able to begin to vote for their favorite animals,” Chastain said. “So, you literally get a token, you walk about ten steps and then you get to start voting for animals you want us to protect.”

Over the years the fee has gone from $0.25 to $0.75, so now when visitors enter the zoo, they receive three quarter-like tokens to place in the projects they wish to support.

“So an initial saying that we had was ‘small change adds up to big change’,” Chastain said. “We think that it can play out in many ways in people’s lives.”

Upon first stepping foot into the zoo, visitors have an interactive experience in placing tokens to the legacy project they wish to support.

Visitors are presented with a challenging decision as they choose from a range of legacy projects, including support of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, on-site breeding programs for black-footed ferrets and Wyoming toads, and efforts to preserve habitats for orangutans.

Details on the different types of conservation projects can be found online.

After 16 years, they are celebrating a remarkable milestone–having raised over $5 million for global conservation efforts. Zoo staff, volunteers and supporters gathered to acknowledge this achievement, while also receiving recognition from Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

“We could not be more proud of the work that we’re doing locally, and I mean with families,” Chastain said. “You heard the mayor talk about created memories, but all the way locally, including the work that we’re doing with black-footed ferrets and Wyoming toads, so this community is a special place. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is also a special place and the work that we can do together, there’s just no limit to what we can accomplish.”

CMZoo has played a crucial role in ensuring the survival of Wyoming toads and black-footed ferrets, both of which were once on the edge of extinction.

“Cheyenne Mountain is one of six breeding facilities, so that’s the unique role that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is involved in,” said Field Conservation Coordinator for black-footed ferrets and Wyoming Toads, Jeff Baughman. “We raise the kits, they’re born here, they go through preconditioning. They go to boot camp, which is in Fort Collins, where they learn how to hunt and survive.”

Rouge, the black-footed ferret at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, looked out at visitors on Tuesday morning.

Thanks to the involvement of zoo visitors, and the creation of Q4C, the black-footed ferrets have received the help they needed. Baughman, a Colorado Springs native, explained the immense work the zoo has undertaken to ensure the future of the species is cared for.

“We’ve had 610 kits born here and about half of those get reintroduced out into the wild,” Baughman said. “The other remain here for future breeding, so we have generations of their genes to make sure that they continue to survive in the managed care population so we can continue raising them for reintroduction.”

While the black-footed ferret is just one of many species who receive support from this program, Baughman emphasizes, “These guys are, I would say, an American icon. They’re kind of up there with the bald eagle.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday morning in surpassing over $5 million dollars to supporting conservation efforts.

Having recently earned the title of fourth best zoo in North America, CMZoo is paving the way by providing an unforgettable experience that not only engages visitors, but also makes a real difference. With 28 years of dedication to the zoo, Chastain understands firsthand the profound significance of their work.

“It’s a huge moment for me,” Chastain said. “As a kid, I always wanted to make a big difference in wildlife. We didn’t know how to do that, this idea of people being able to come to the zoo and it be an act of conservation, it’s such a big deal.”

To celebrate this major milestone, the zoo is hosting a special event on March 3 featuring zookeeper presentations and animal demonstrations. Visitors will be handed a Q4C education explorer card to get stamped at the different booths.

As a way to show their appreciation, once visitors have a fully stamped card, they are eligible for a free feeding with giraffe, goats, chickens or budgies.

